The Worst Single-Serve Coffee Maker Comes From This Popular (And Expensive) Brand, Per Consumer Reports
Single-serve coffee makers revolutionized the world of homemade coffee. Certain brands, like Keurig and Nespresso, have even become synonymous with this type of gadget. But single-serve coffee didn't begin with Keurig — it was Nespresso that launched the first coffee machine of its kind in 1986. Today, the brand has a loyal following despite its pricey products, and according to Consumer Reports, it also has the worst pod coffee machine in its lineup.
The Nespresso Breville Vertuo BNV220CRO1BUC1 received the lowest score in Consumer Reports' ranking. Although it does share this spot with another machine, L'or Barista Coffee and Espresso, seeing Nespresso at the bottom of the list feels more surprising, given the brand's popularity and reputation. The biggest issue with this particular Nespresso Breville model is temperature inconsistency, as the heat of the coffee varies between cups. It also appears to have a lower output temperature than many other coffee makers, which is definitely a deal breaker for anyone who loves a steaming cup.
The inconsistency of this model extends to volume as well, as it fails to produce the same amount of coffee from cup to cup. Consistent brews are one of the biggest reasons why pod coffee makers are so popular — they're supposed to ensure a reliable brew that comes out at the same temperature, same volume, and with the same flavor every single time. When that's not the case, the coffee maker is failing at one of its key duties.
Nespresso coffee makers have a history of being inconsistent
It's not just the BNV220CRO1BUC1 model that's having issues with inconsistency. Nespresso sells a lot of coffee machines, and owners of various models have complained about unreliable coffee output. "I have an Essenza Mini and for the most part love it ... Recently I've noticed that the second shot is pouring less than half of the amount of the first shot, and often really bitter," complained one Nespresso owner on Reddit. A lot of people online also reported they just don't find their Nespresso coffee hot enough and often need to preheat the mug to maintain a decent temperature.
Still, customers continue to gravitate towards Nespresso. The wide selection of pods, for example, is definitely an alluring feature that other brands have yet to catch up with. If you have your sights firmly set on a Nespresso machine, but want to avoid underperforming models, Consumer Reports did give a good rating to three specific models. From the Vertuo line, the winner is Vertuo Latissima, but you'll have to shell out close to $400 for it. From the Original line, there's the more budget-friendly Pixie Coffee and Espresso, going for about $150, as well as the notably pricier (but highest rated) CitiZ, which might actually be worth the $330 investment, given that it's the pod coffee maker that ranked the highest in customer satisfaction.