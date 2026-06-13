The Worst Single-Serve Coffee Maker Comes From This Popular (And Expensive) Brand, Per Consumer Reports

Single-serve coffee makers revolutionized the world of homemade coffee. Certain brands, like Keurig and Nespresso, have even become synonymous with this type of gadget. But single-serve coffee didn't begin with Keurig — it was Nespresso that launched the first coffee machine of its kind in 1986. Today, the brand has a loyal following despite its pricey products, and according to Consumer Reports, it also has the worst pod coffee machine in its lineup.

The Nespresso Breville Vertuo BNV220CRO1BUC1 received the lowest score in Consumer Reports' ranking. Although it does share this spot with another machine, L'or Barista Coffee and Espresso, seeing Nespresso at the bottom of the list feels more surprising, given the brand's popularity and reputation. The biggest issue with this particular Nespresso Breville model is temperature inconsistency, as the heat of the coffee varies between cups. It also appears to have a lower output temperature than many other coffee makers, which is definitely a deal breaker for anyone who loves a steaming cup.

The inconsistency of this model extends to volume as well, as it fails to produce the same amount of coffee from cup to cup. Consistent brews are one of the biggest reasons why pod coffee makers are so popular — they're supposed to ensure a reliable brew that comes out at the same temperature, same volume, and with the same flavor every single time. When that's not the case, the coffee maker is failing at one of its key duties.