Are Breville Nespresso Machines Any Different From The Original?

When shopping for a Nespresso machine, you're going to come across a handful of different options. There's the most expensive machine and the least expensive machine, the smallest machine and the biggest, and the most popular machines and least popular machines. Within all those same categories you're also going to find different machines with different brand names tied to them, one of them being Breville. Breville is a home appliance manufacturer based in Australia, known specifically for its coffee machines and accessories. However, if you're wondering if the Breville machines are any fancier than those from the original line, the answer is no.

As with a lot of things in the modern world, the difference between the original line of Nespresso machines and the Breville ones is nothing but branding. The same thing goes for any of the De'Longhi (Nespresso's other, Italian-based manufacturing partner) machines you come across. While they might have the exotic names and coffee-loving origins attached, any differences between these machines are purely aesthetic. One Nespresso employee explained on Reddit that, while they might have an association with the brands, "the machines are still chiefly designed and manufactured by Nespresso." By partnering with them, Nespresso gets to feed off of their prevalence in the coffee market.

So, while certain ranges like the Lattissima and the Creatista are solely third-party manufactured, and can be found sold on other sites without the Nespresso name — at the end of the day, they're the same. Hopefully that makes your decision a little bit easier.