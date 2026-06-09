The Best Grill Temperature For Extra-Juicy Chicken Thighs
Every season is grilling season, no matter what the calendar says. Chicken thighs are one of our favorite proteins to fire up on the grill and, arguably, the best cut of chicken for grilling. Even with the high temperatures, they can stay surprisingly juicy and soak up marinades like a charm. But to keep chicken thighs crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, you need to dial in the right temperature so you don't risk drying them out or ending up with undercooked chicken. That's why we turned to Chef Luis Fayad, the executive chef behind Boston's Jm Curley, Bogie's Place, and Wig Shop Lounge, to share his best grilled chicken tips.
"Chicken is finicky, and 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit seems to be the sweet spot," explains Chef Luis. "Lower than that and the chicken will take too long, and look sad and anemic; higher and the outside will dry out and overcook well before the inside is cooked through," he warns.
According to Chef Luis, you'll know when the chicken thighs are perfectly cooked when the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. He recommends waiting 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into them "to allow the internal temperatures to carry over and hit between 165 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit." As Chef Luis notes, "Cutting into the chicken too soon also risks drying it out, as the moisture still in the muscle will drip out onto your cutting board."
Other ways to keep your grilled chicken thighs juicy
Keeping your eye on the temperature is just one part of the equation, but there are more ways to ensure your chicken stays juicy. One of the biggest threats to grilled chicken thighs is a flare-up caused by rendered fat dripping onto hot coals, which can leave chicken either dry or burnt. It doesn't help that chicken thighs have a high fat content. To prevent this from happening, Chef Luis says, "Place your chicken thighs as indirectly as you can over your burners, or arrange your coals in a three-zone split fire to keep your thighs juicy." For gas grills, this may mean lighting only one side and placing the thighs over the unlit burners. On a charcoal grill, arrange the coals to create multiple heat zones and keep the chicken in the cooler indirect zone.
Keeping your chicken thighs extra succulent can start even before putting them on the grill. "Brining your chicken the night before will add more water and seasoning into the actual meat, making it harder to dry out on the grill," shares Chef Luis. Additionally, he suggests avoiding cutting into the chicken with a knife to check if it's done. This common grilled chicken mistake costs you a ton of juicy flavor as it unnecessarily draws out moisture. We recommend using a digital meat thermometer and inserting it into the thickest part of the thigh, avoiding any bone. Whether you're cooking for a backyard barbecue party or prepping a week of lunches, these grilling tips can help you keep your chicken thighs juicy and flavorful.