The Best Grill Temperature For Extra-Juicy Chicken Thighs

Every season is grilling season, no matter what the calendar says. Chicken thighs are one of our favorite proteins to fire up on the grill and, arguably, the best cut of chicken for grilling. Even with the high temperatures, they can stay surprisingly juicy and soak up marinades like a charm. But to keep chicken thighs crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, you need to dial in the right temperature so you don't risk drying them out or ending up with undercooked chicken. That's why we turned to Chef Luis Fayad, the executive chef behind Boston's Jm Curley, Bogie's Place, and Wig Shop Lounge, to share his best grilled chicken tips.

"Chicken is finicky, and 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit seems to be the sweet spot," explains Chef Luis. "Lower than that and the chicken will take too long, and look sad and anemic; higher and the outside will dry out and overcook well before the inside is cooked through," he warns.

According to Chef Luis, you'll know when the chicken thighs are perfectly cooked when the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. He recommends waiting 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into them "to allow the internal temperatures to carry over and hit between 165 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit." As Chef Luis notes, "Cutting into the chicken too soon also risks drying it out, as the moisture still in the muscle will drip out onto your cutting board."