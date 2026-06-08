Why You Should Store Fresh Tomatoes In A Pillowcase

There's a case to be made for throwing away old towels and bedding, but people always discover ways of giving such items new life. Makeshift rags, draft stoppers, Halloween costumes — they're not the sightliest, but they do work. If you happen to have some spare pillowcases lying around, there's an inventive way to reuse those too, and it could help keep your tomatoes stay fresh.

It might sound a bit unusual, but pillowcases are actually great for storing tomatoes. Experts often recommend keeping ripe tomatoes inside of ventilated containers, rather than airtight ones, to prevent moisture from getting trapped inside. If this occurs, the tomatoes can start decaying at an accelerated rate and mold could start forming.

Like a lot of other fruits, tomatoes also naturally release ethylene gas as they ripen. If there's no outlet for that gas, they will soften a lot faster (which is why you shouldn't store a lot of foods together). If you want to keep your produce tidy and protected from bugs, the best thing to do is grab something that won't hold humidity to cover them — like a pillowcase.