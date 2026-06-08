Why You Should Store Fresh Tomatoes In A Pillowcase
There's a case to be made for throwing away old towels and bedding, but people always discover ways of giving such items new life. Makeshift rags, draft stoppers, Halloween costumes — they're not the sightliest, but they do work. If you happen to have some spare pillowcases lying around, there's an inventive way to reuse those too, and it could help keep your tomatoes stay fresh.
It might sound a bit unusual, but pillowcases are actually great for storing tomatoes. Experts often recommend keeping ripe tomatoes inside of ventilated containers, rather than airtight ones, to prevent moisture from getting trapped inside. If this occurs, the tomatoes can start decaying at an accelerated rate and mold could start forming.
Like a lot of other fruits, tomatoes also naturally release ethylene gas as they ripen. If there's no outlet for that gas, they will soften a lot faster (which is why you shouldn't store a lot of foods together). If you want to keep your produce tidy and protected from bugs, the best thing to do is grab something that won't hold humidity to cover them — like a pillowcase.
Tomatoes need to be stored in a breathable environment
A pillowcase can be a great substitute for those special produce bags you can buy online. The shape will hold the tomatoes just like a typical bag will, while also protecting them from direct sunlight. You just want to make sure the pillowcase is made from a breathable material like linen or cotton. Something more tightly woven, like satin, might not provide enough airflow.
You could try this trick with other fruits and vegetables, too. Garlic and onions are best stored in ventilated mesh bags, as are potatoes and other root vegetables. Hardy winter squash would fare well, too, as would citrus and apples.
Keep in mind experts typically advise against storing tomatoes in the refrigerator as the cold temperature can impact their taste and texture. So keep your pillowcase full of tomatoes at room temperature. If you do insist on keeping tomatoes in the fridge, here's how to do it the right way to make them last longer — no pillowcase involved.