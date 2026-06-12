Keep Condiments For Hot Dogs And Burgers Cool During Summer Parties With This Clever Setup
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If you're starting to plan a perfect summer barbecue, odds are you've been thinking a lot about your grill game. But what about all the fixings? While hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill, their condiments struggle in the sun. You want to provide a nice selection of the most popular toppings for burgers and dogs. There's nothing tastier or more impressive from a hosting perspective than a fully stocked condiment setup. The problem is that condiments don't fare well outside on a hot day.
When food sits out between 41 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit, that's what the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) calls "the danger zone." Best case scenario, they simply taste less than stellar — ketchup seems more acidic; veggies become limp and mushy; and sauerkraut soupy. Worst case, however, they become breeding grounds for bacteria. Avoiding this is essential, but sticking everything in coolers compromises the idea of an easily accessible condiment spread. However, there is a solution: Use a chilled condiment caddy.
These caddies — like the Lifewit Ice-Chilled Condiment Caddy, for instance — are a genius way to display your condiments so guests can spot and use them effortlessly, keeping them cold with ice the whole time. Fill one bin with ice, then conveniently remove the smaller bins for each condiment. They remain contained, sealed off when not in use, and chilled. The caddy even comes with metal utensils for serving.
How to use the condiment caddy all summer long
The chilled condiment caddy is a barbecue game changer. The Lifewit model is under $30, and it's truly a snap to fill each of the five bins with a different topping. All you have to do is keep an eye on the ice and change it out when it's melted. Set it up on a fun, decorated table beside plates, utensils, napkins, and buns, and you've got a casually chic barbecue buffet. On Amazon, reviewers call this caddy perfect for parties and highlight the spaciousness of the bins.
Additionally, the caddy itself is pretty versatile — great for more than simple barbecue condiments. A caddy like this could even be one of the best products to upgrade your "Taco Tuesday," for instance, allowing you to set up a little topping bar and dine al fresco. Simply fill the bins with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded lettuce, and sour cream.
It's also an excellent way to create a mimosa bar, or any type of garnish spread for drinks. Let's say you make some summery batch cocktails for a get-together, like spiked pink lemonade, mojitos, sangria, or a floral watermelon mocktail. To enhance these beverages, fill the caddy bins with lemon wedges, berries, mint or basil leaves, and even skewered melon chunks. From barbecues to tacos to drinks and beyond, this caddy is an essential that will immediately upgrade all your outdoor gatherings.