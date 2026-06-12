Why You Don't Often See 5-Pound Bags Of Sugar Sold In Grocery Stores Anymore

For years, you could head to your local grocery store and pick up a bag of sugar for a couple of dollars. In 2008, sugar in Indiana might cost you $1.99, or roughly 40 cents per pound, while it was only about 30 cents per pound in Minnesota. In 2000, a Minyard ad from Dallas (via Facebook) showed sugar at about 25 cents per pound. In 2026, a bag of sugar at Walmart costs around 78 cents per pound. The cost of sugar keeps going up.

Prices aren't the only thing changing. Close to 20 years ago, 5-pound bags started vanishing from shelves, replaced by 4-pound bags. Shrinkflation is the reason; manufacturers changed package sizes to combat rising costs. According to Marketplace, the price of sugar saw serious fluctuations in 2008 that intensified over the following few years. Government policies in sugar-producing parts of the world, including India, resulted in lower production volumes. As supply was reduced, demand remained the same, so prices went up.

From 1980 until August 2009, the price of sugar as a commodity never rose above 20 cents per pound (via Macrotrends). In 2010, it nearly doubled, reaching almost 40 cents. Weather and supply chain issues drove prices up, and manufacturers responded by downsizing package sizes. Transportation costs, various fees, and tariffs in the American market also increase prices for consumers, and lead to decisions like shrinking packaging. The driving force behind shrinkflation is to save money while essentially tricking customers into thinking they're still getting a nearly identical product, even though you're really getting less. Sugar is just one of many products that fell victim to shrinkflation.