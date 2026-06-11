Meet The Bakery Behind Olive Garden's Famous Breadsticks

Olive Garden's breadsticks are famous for a reason. Not only are they unlimited, they're also free, and happen to be absolutely delicious to boot. Warm, pillowy, and loaded with punchy garlic and rich melted butter, the breadsticks are one of the best parts of an Olive Garden meal. If you've ever wondered who makes them, though, it's not the in-house chefs, but a family-owned baking company that specializes in European-style bread.

At least, this is true for some Olive Garden locations. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, is rumoured to work with several commercial bakeries around the country to stock its breadsticks. The suppliers vary depending on the region, but we do know that Turano Baking Company, which is based in Illinois, has been contracted for all of Olive Garden's Midwest restaurants for over 26 years.

Turano Baking Company was founded by Italian immigrant Mariano Turano after he moved to the U.S. from Calabria. It all started with a small shop on Chicago's westside, where Turano sold loaves of old-fashioned round bread he used to bake back home. He eventually partnered with his brothers to create one of Chicagoland's most popular Italian bakeries. Little did the family know they'd end up contributing to the astonishing number of breadsticks sold at Olive Garden every day.