The Best Way To Reheat Olive Garden Breadsticks, According To An Insider

If you are doing Olive Garden right, you aren't limiting your breadstick consumption to the restaurant. Whether you take advantage of Olive Garden's classic unlimited breadsticks with soup and salad or decide to treat yourself to a little takeout at home, those fluffy, buttery treats can be just as good the day after you order them. But you can't just throw them in the microwave and expect perfection; you need to recreate that texture of slight crispiness on the outside and pillowy softness on the inside as closely as possible. So, to uncover the best way to reheat Olive Garden's breadsticks at home, we decided to ask someone who would really know, Olive Garden's executive chef Terrence Tookes.

As it turns out, the key is bringing those breadsticks home in Olive Garden's signature breadstick bag. "To reheat our iconic garlic breadsticks to enjoy at home, preheat your oven to 350 degrees," Tookes explains. "Then, place the bag with the breadsticks in the oven for five minutes." And that's it. Those foil-lined bags don't just keep your breadsticks warm on the way home; they are specifically made to be used in reheating as well, so take advantage. Just make sure you heed the warnings on the back. "If you decide to use your microwave, toaster oven, or other heating appliance, please be aware the Olive Garden bag is not safe for use in those appliances," Tookes adds.