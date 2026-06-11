If Your Sourdough Isn't Scoring Easily, Coat Your Knife With This Liquid

One of the bread baking mistakes everyone makes, specifically with crusty varieties, is not scoring the bread dough before baking it. Scoring has multiple purposes: It controls where the loaf ruptures, and it allows you to add a decorative touch. One of the keys to scoring sourdough perfectly every time is using a bread lame, and that goes for any type of bread you plan to bake. According to Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, one extra ingredient will make perfecting your score just a bit easier: oil.

"The best way to score sourdough is to grease the blade of your lame (or even of the sharp knife you are using) with a little bit of oil," said Merritt, noting that she avoids using water because it doesn't have the same effect. "This helps the blade glide through the dough cleanly (without dragging) and allows you to make precise and more detailed cuts." To apply the oil, she explained that she dips the corner of a folded paper towel in oil and gently rubs it on the blade. The lame (or knife) is quite sharp, so you'll want to be careful not to accidentally cut your fingers.