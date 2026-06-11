If Your Sourdough Isn't Scoring Easily, Coat Your Knife With This Liquid
One of the bread baking mistakes everyone makes, specifically with crusty varieties, is not scoring the bread dough before baking it. Scoring has multiple purposes: It controls where the loaf ruptures, and it allows you to add a decorative touch. One of the keys to scoring sourdough perfectly every time is using a bread lame, and that goes for any type of bread you plan to bake. According to Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, one extra ingredient will make perfecting your score just a bit easier: oil.
"The best way to score sourdough is to grease the blade of your lame (or even of the sharp knife you are using) with a little bit of oil," said Merritt, noting that she avoids using water because it doesn't have the same effect. "This helps the blade glide through the dough cleanly (without dragging) and allows you to make precise and more detailed cuts." To apply the oil, she explained that she dips the corner of a folded paper towel in oil and gently rubs it on the blade. The lame (or knife) is quite sharp, so you'll want to be careful not to accidentally cut your fingers.
Other tips for scoring your bread
If you have never had to score bread before, doing so can kind of feel like performing surgery. One thing to keep in mind is how deeply you should score your bread because, if you cut too deeply, you could risk ruining the bread. It's generally recommended that you not score your bread deeper than ¼ inch — and it's more important that you score evenly.
One of the easiest and most elegant scoring patterns to try is the hashtag. Score two parallel lines by holding the lame, knife, or blade at a 90-degree angle, then hatch two more intersecting lines to create a hashtag pattern. You won't have to worry about making artful petals or bakery-worthy swirls; as long as you are giving the steam somewhere to go.
If you want your design to stand out more, a dusting of flour over the dough just before scoring it will provide a nice contrast. In addition to trying Samantha Merritt's oil hack — which will help you achieve the cleanest lines — it also has the added benefit of aiding a sticky dough. As you graduate your way to more intricate scoring patterns, her tip will make all the difference.