This Discontinued Little Debbie Snack Was An Impressive Twix Copycat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cosmic Brownies, Swiss Rolls, and Zebra Cakes are all classic Little Debbie snacks that most of us remember fondly from our childhood. They were always there, always delicious, and even if our parents didn't let us pick them up at the grocery store, we were guaranteed to have at least one friend whose parents did. But one beloved Little Debbie snack has been mysteriously discontinued, leaving fans desperate for its return: The Caramel Cookie Bars.

We don't know much about the original Little Debbie's Caramel Cookie Bars, including when they were released or when they were officially discontinued. The only information we do have is that Little Debbie's Salted Caramel Cookie bars, which seem to have possibly replaced the originals, were released in 1988. Whether that release date applies to both Salted Caramel and the original bars (maybe the Little Debbie website calls them Salted Caramel simply because it was the newer version?) remains unclear. Both seemed to be reminiscent of Twix bars, with crunchy shortbread, gooey caramel, and milk chocolate coating.

Netizens speculate that Little Debbie stopped production on the sweet snacks in the 2020s, but according to Little Debbie's website, the Salted Caramel bars were enjoyed for over 25 years, which would bring their discontinuation to around 2013. Still, some Redditors claim they've seen boxes of the bars at stores recently. The original bars are nowhere to be found, but the salted caramel version — which we think tastes sweeter than the regular stuff – has apparently been spotted at a few discount stores. If you want to enjoy that nostalgic Twix taste, you're better off eating a Twix bar or making your own caramel instead.