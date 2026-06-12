Customers Of This Wing Chain Have Been Fed Up With Its High Prices For Years

Whether it's game time, snack time, or anytime, chicken wings are a satisfying appetizer that can easily be made into a full meal. With so many choices of popular chicken wing chains, finding one that offers quality food and value for the price can get tricky. Unfortunately, many Buffalo Wild Wings customers are fed up with the chain's increasingly high prices and noticeable decline in the food offered, taking to the internet to voice their disappointment.

This is certainly not the first time Buffalo Wild Wings has gotten flak for falling short of expectations. In fact, the chicken wing chain even made Tasting Table's list of overpriced sit-down chain restaurants. One Reddit thread calls out the restaurant, asking, "How is Buffalo Wild Wings still in business," and displaying a photo of their meal, calling it the "Saddest display of sustenance ive ever paid money for." Another customer replies, "My wife and me went last year for a special they had. Place was disgusting. Service was awful. Food was sad. We haven't been back."

Among the worst things about Buffalo Wild Wings, according to customers, the most prominent seems to be inconsistency between portions, pricing, and quality. Many former fans of the chain complain that they stopped dining there as plates shrank and costs skyrocketed. One Redditor sums it up by saying, "Buffalo wilds quality and quantity have gone down while prices simultaneously go up. I'll never get it again after last time. Pay $30.00 for 15 frozen wings."