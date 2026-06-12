Customers Of This Wing Chain Have Been Fed Up With Its High Prices For Years
Whether it's game time, snack time, or anytime, chicken wings are a satisfying appetizer that can easily be made into a full meal. With so many choices of popular chicken wing chains, finding one that offers quality food and value for the price can get tricky. Unfortunately, many Buffalo Wild Wings customers are fed up with the chain's increasingly high prices and noticeable decline in the food offered, taking to the internet to voice their disappointment.
This is certainly not the first time Buffalo Wild Wings has gotten flak for falling short of expectations. In fact, the chicken wing chain even made Tasting Table's list of overpriced sit-down chain restaurants. One Reddit thread calls out the restaurant, asking, "How is Buffalo Wild Wings still in business," and displaying a photo of their meal, calling it the "Saddest display of sustenance ive ever paid money for." Another customer replies, "My wife and me went last year for a special they had. Place was disgusting. Service was awful. Food was sad. We haven't been back."
Among the worst things about Buffalo Wild Wings, according to customers, the most prominent seems to be inconsistency between portions, pricing, and quality. Many former fans of the chain complain that they stopped dining there as plates shrank and costs skyrocketed. One Redditor sums it up by saying, "Buffalo wilds quality and quantity have gone down while prices simultaneously go up. I'll never get it again after last time. Pay $30.00 for 15 frozen wings."
Buffalo Wild Wings has more problems than just high prices
Comparing Buffalo Wild Wings prices from 16 years ago to now, it's easy to see how high prices have gotten this chicken wing chain's customers' feathers all ruffled. Whereas it used to cost as little as 75 cents per wing — depending on your specific combo — the cost has risen to nearly two dollars per wing. Considering how many chicken wings you'd typically order when dining out, this can seriously add up.
In addition to the increased costs, customers have pointed out some seriously concerning issues with the wings, including finding feathers on their cooked food. Others have mentioned biting into wings that appear undercooked on the inside. As customers continue to share their displeasure with the once well-liked chain, it's worth wondering what the better option is.
Rather than contending with costly chicken wings, there are a number of perfectly suitable store-bought varieties of the popular poultry that you can easily prepare at home. If you have an air fryer, this makes the process even easier. While chicken wing chains are often a good choice in the name of convenience, making your own can actually be a more affordable way to enjoy your favorite flavors, sauces, and sides.