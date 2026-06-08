12 Expert Tips For Adding Coconut Water To Your Cocktails This Summer

During the hot summer months, you may think you have to choose between a super hydrating non-alcoholic drink and a delicious cocktail. The good news is, you don't have to. Yes, it's true. Thanks to coconut water, you can transform your favorite adult beverages into refreshing summer sippers. Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside freshly cracked coconuts and is different from coconut milk, which also contains the grated fruit. Light-tasting and full of electrolytes, coconut water can be called the perfect healthy summer drink.

Because it's slightly sweet and has a hint of natural salinity, it blends deliciously well with a wide range of spirits, from earthy and botanical gin and blanco tequila to fruity and floral brandy and rum. Add a splash of coconut water to give your cocktail a tropical touch, or use it in place of another type of liquid. While coconut water may not make your alcoholic beverages "healthy," it will be easier to justify reaching for one — or two — on a hot, sunny day or balmy night on a bar deck. To make our case for adding coconut water to cocktails even stronger, we called on food and beverage experts from across the country. Fabiola Juarez, beverage director at Frijoleros in Brooklyn, New York, and partner with Vita Coco, lends his expert advice, as does chef Richard Sandoval, restaurateur and owner of Casa Chi in Chicago, and Kevin Beary, the beverage director of the tropical cocktail bar Three Dots and a Dash, also in Chicago.