Coconut Water Doesn't Stay Fresh Forever. Here's How Long It Actually Lasts After Opening

As a general rule, coconut water should be stored in the refrigerator at a stable temperature (below 40 degrees F) once it's opened. This also means limiting its exposure to high heat, direct sunlight, and air — the last of which minimizes the chances of oxidation and bacterial contamination. For store-bought coconut water, you will need to ensure the packaging remains intact and perfectly sealed. As for whole coconuts, it might be a better idea to transfer the water into an airtight container rather than storing the whole thing in the fridge.

Freezing coconut water is also an option. Simply pour the water into freezer-safe containers, freeze, and it should last for about 2 to 3 months. If you want, you can also turn it into ice cubes (much like you would with regular water), and always have a few ready on hand for whenever a drink needs a little jazzing up. Frozen coconut water cubes can even make for deliciously cool rum without ruining the flavor.

Once you're ready to enjoy your coconut water, don't forget to pay attention to signs of spoilage. Coconut water can sometimes be clear and sometimes pink, but if the water turns murky and cloudy or you notice mold, toss it out. In terms of flavor, spoiled coconut water will take on a tangy sourness and can be accompanied by an unpleasant odor.