The Casual Sit-Down Chain You Won't Believe Has Its Own Record Label

Music and food go together like springtime and flowers. While a fine-dining restaurant might have a the soundtrack of a string quartet playing, a Mexican restaurant could feature a mariachi band, whereas your favorite roadhouse might have loud rock and roll blaring over the speakers. Not to mention that plenty of social events include dinner and dancing, like weddings or graduations. While these pairings seem common enough, it's unusual for a restaurant to have a record label producing custom songs, but that's exactly what Waffle House has been doing for years.

Waffle Records dates back to the 1980s. Dozens of songs have been recorded for play on Waffle House jukeboxes while you enjoy the chain's many waffles. While they are not all exactly about Waffle House, they definitely fit the theme. Song titles include "There Are Raisins in My Toast," "Grill Operator," and "Bert," a pop punk song about a girl who's been eating bowls of Bert's Chili at Waffle House behind her boyfriend's back. In the digital age you don't even need to go to a Waffle House location to hear them since the songs are available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Conceived by Waffle House co-founder Joe Rogers Sr. in 1984, Waffle Records continues to produces original songs every year, though usually only a couple. They are available to play on jukeboxes, alongside music by established artists. The chain even has its own music awards, the Tunies, and hands them out to the most popular artists played on jukeboxes over the course of a year. Imagine Dragons and Chris Stapleton received an award during the inaugural year.