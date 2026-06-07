10 Money-Saving Tips To Cut Electricity Costs While Using Your Oven

When it comes to reducing electricity costs at home, small changes can make a big difference. While it pays to be mindful of heating and lighting usage, cooking is another everyday activity that has a major impact on household bills, and ovens in particular are one of the most energy-intensive appliances in our kitchens.

Whether you're roasting veggies or whipping up some tasty baked treats, firing up the oven is an essential part of the cooking process. However, it's also something that presents plenty of opportunity for cost-cutting. With a few simple tricks, you can easily lower your energy consumption, while saving time and making food prep more streamlined.

From making the most of residual heat to choosing the right cookware, these small changes add up. Over time, you'll find yourself saving money, all while continuing to enjoy your favorite homemade meals and bakes. Here are our top tips for making home cooking a little more budget-friendly.