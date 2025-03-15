Think Twice Before Making These Baked Goods In A Convection Oven

All that being said, the convection oven is still a superbly useful tool for some baked goods. It's a huge help when you need to use multiple racks, like when you're making a batch of chocolate chip cookies. One of the biggest misconceptions about convection ovens is that they don't cook pies well, but they can actually give pie crusts and tarts a perfectly crisp finish. Depending on your bread recipe, the convection setting can also help with crusts, though it's not always recommended for quick breads such as banana bread or muffins.

If your oven has an optional convection setting and you want to try it out, there are a few things to consider before you start baking. First, you'll generally want to reduce the temperature your recipe calls for by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit if your oven doesn't adjust it automatically. You should also check on your food frequently toward the end of the cooking time, as it will still cook faster even with the lowered temperature. Take a peek when it's about three-quarters of the way through the usual baking time, so about 15 minutes early for something like a pie.

Finally, use low-sided dishes and pans when possible, and try not to crowd the oven to ensure the air is blown throughout it evenly. With a little bit of caution, you'll master that convection oven in no time, with no lopsided cakes to be seen.