The Biggest Misconception About Your Convection Oven

We certainly have a lot of beloved kitchen appliances, but a convection oven has to be one of our favorites. It's incredible at baking and roasting dishes, cooking them quickly while imparting food with a delicious crisp. While we'll proudly tout all the best ways to use your convection oven, we stand firm in the fact that baking a pizza in it is not one of them. Contrary to popular belief, a convection oven will never produce a restaurant quality pie.

On the surface, a convection oven seems like a cheaper alternative to a pizza oven. The appliance circulates air throughout the cavity to create a consistent flow of heat that cooks food evenly. It operates somewhat similarly to a pizza oven, which creates an even dome of heat within the entire apparatus. Technically, you can bake pizza in a convection oven, but it won't be the same quality, and this mainly comes down to temperature.

While most convection ovens reach up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, pizza ovens go up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, with some even reaching 1,000. These temperatures sound intense, but it's what your pizza needs to be restaurant quality. It could take around 10 to 12 minutes to bake a pie with a convection oven, but only two minutes in a pizza oven, which is efficient for making multiple pizzas for events. The quick cooking time also maintains a crust that's equally crisp and fluffy — that's hard to achieve in a convection oven.