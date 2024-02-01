The Baking Sheet Hack For A Makeshift Pizza Oven At Home

Making your favorite pizza recipes at home is one of the great joys of cooking. There is something so satisfying about making your pizza dough from scratch and being able to create your favorite topping combinations with fresh ingredients you love. However, if your recipe calls for a baking or pizza stone, do you really need one? The answer is no. You can use an inverted baking sheet instead of this portable cooking surface.

Baking sheets are the unsung hero in just about every kitchen. We tend to take them for granted unless we are baking cookies, but these babies are so much more. To use your baking sheet when making pizza, simply flip it over so it is inverted. Placement is key so make certain you slide it onto the lowest rack in your oven before preheating. Set your oven to the highest temperature you can and be sure to build in at least 30 minutes for preheating into your prep time. Once your oven reaches its optimal temperature, place your pizza with all its toppings on top of the baking sheet and let it transform into pizza perfection. There are a few things to keep in mind, however.