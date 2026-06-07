14 Food Items At Maverik Gas Station, Ranked

Maverik gas station is listed among the chain convenience stores with the best food, so you probably want to know what's worth eating and what's not before making the wrong choice. The worst food is a far cry from the best food available. Maverik acquired Kum & Go in 2023, so many of us found our old Kum & Go locations had been converted into Maveriks. If you're like me, you've probably been slow to warm up to it. I have sampled a few of its food items previously, and I find it to be at a lower level than some other chains with a wider variety and healthier options (my loyalty stands with QT). However, I decided to sample a wider variety of products to better grasp why some items have a cult following and to know which things to get and which to avoid in the future. Then, I ranked them, largely on flavor and texture, but also with pricing and calories coming into play.

For Maverik gas station newbies, the food section is called BonFire Grill. At least in my local one, the food items are all ready to go either under a heat lamp, on rollers, or in a refrigerated case. As such, they're fast and convenient, and there's no weird etiquette to know. I tried and ranked 14 of the most interesting food items I found at the BonFire Grill at Maverik.