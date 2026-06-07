Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A got its start in the state of Georgia, and as a former Georgia resident and chicken enjoyer, I've been eating at Chick-fil-A for over half of my life. It was a social destination in high school, the perfect comfort food meal while studying for finals in college, and the meal I still opt for in airports and train stations when I'm on the go. All that being said, I know a thing or two about how to navigate this chicken-focused fast food chain, which is why I'm covering the most important unwritten rules you need to know before visiting Chick-fil-A.

Some of these rules may be fairly obvious if you frequent fast food joints, while others are more specific to Chick-fil-A's way of doing things. Regardless, though, these rules will help ensure you get the best possible meal next time you're there (and don't annoy any of the staff in the process). Whether you're going through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru to get a quick meal on your way home from work or you're taking your kids to a location with a playground to let them burn off some steam after work, these rules will guarantee that your next trip to Chick-fil-A will be a success.