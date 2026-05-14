This Is The Busiest Time Of Day At Chick-Fil-A (Aka When To Avoid Going)

One of the best Chick-fil-A ordering tips for ensuring a knockout dining experience doesn't have anything to do with food — it has to do with time. Diehard fans know to steer clear of Chick-fil-A on Sundays (it's closed). But, there's another window to skip: Avoid ordering at Chick-fil-A during the lunch rush, specifically from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Just like there are better and worse times to go grocery shopping, there are better times than others for dodging the crowd at Chick-fil-A. According to a release shared by Chick-fil-A, statistical evidence shows that nearly every restaurant location in the U.S. sees its consistently highest foot traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. This pop is bookended by lingering traffic increases in the preceding and following hours.

The chain has exploded from 2,300 restaurants in 2018 to over 3,400 U.S. locations in 2026, with a presence in nearly every state (sorry, Vermont and Alaska). Clearly, Chick-fil-A is putting up some sales numbers. A Chick-fil-A location at the corner of 6th Avenue and 37th Street in Manhattan — one of the busiest franchises in the country — employs over 125 workers to keep up with the crowd. As franchise owner Oscar Fittipaldi tells CNBC, the store routinely sees as many as 3,500 transactions in a single day, and from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., there's a line out the door. Multiple employees even work the line, taking orders on a handheld tablet in an effort to mitigate the stampede.