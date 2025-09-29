This Is Hands-Down The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop At Walmart
The supermarket should be a place to buy groceries, not a battlefield. That is, unless you're headed to Walmart on a Saturday. If so, prepare for long lines, picked-over shelves, and dense crowds. In fact, feel free to practice your "Ope, just gonna squeeze right past ya" on the car ride there.
According to a 2024 study by Drive Research, the highest number of shoppers hit the grocery store on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:59 p.m. Expect to encounter the busiest terrain of the week during these hours. While Drive Research's findings encompass all grocery retailers, the study also concludes that 56% of shoppers hit a supercenter for their weekly grocery needs: i.e. Walmart. Supercenters make it convenient for shoppers to knock out their comprehensive restock from food to toiletries in a single stop. Although, this also means that Walmart is liable to get crowded — especially on Saturdays mid-morning.
Another 2024 study by GO Banking Rates analyzes traffic patterns specifically at Walmart. Per the firm, Tuesday and Wednesday are the calmest, thinnest days for hitting the store. Shopping mid-week might even help folks save money at the grocery store, says the study, as many stores initiate their weekly specials, deals, and clearance markdowns on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Drive Research also concluded that the least-busy time to hit the grocery store is on Tuesdays after 8:00 p.m. Whatever you do, just steer clear of Saturdays at Walmart.
Skip Saturdays at the supercenter
An earlier 2021 study from Today based on Google Maps data found that Saturdays between noon and 3 p.m. were the worst time to grocery shop. To be safe, we advise skipping Walmart on Saturdays altogether, regardless of the time. Although, if you're facing a busy week and have to make your Walmart run on the weekend, we recommend setting your alarm clock (and going solo). As one Reddit thread notes, "I go [grocery shopping] early Saturday morning. No particular money saving reason, mostly because I hate a crowded grocery store. Doing it Saturday gives me a chance to clean out my fridge and get everything ready to do a little meal prep on Sunday." Commenters agree, "Me too! My grocery store opens at 6:00 a.m. and I am in the parking lot with bells on." The GO Banking Rates study also found that earlier morning hours are a safe bet for a comfortable shopping experience at Walmart.
According to World Population Review, Texas is currently the U.S. state home to the most Walmart locations (517), followed by Florida (341) and California (280). So, shoppers in these states might have a better shot at dodging crowds due to the sheer number of Walmarts in their area. Still, for the least-crowded shopping experience, spend your Saturday doing something else (something more fun!). Consider this official permission to enjoy your weekend. Here at Tasting Table, we invite modern foodies to float at least one weekly responsibility to another day.