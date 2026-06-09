The Vintage Servingware You Should Totally Thrift For Charm And Style

Just when it seems like you've got a handle on the latest kitchen-related trend, the next one comes swooping in to take its place. Of course, there's nothing wrong with going against the status quo and decorating or adorning your dining space with whatever your heart desires. Still, it can be hard to resist following in the footsteps of the latest fad because, let's face it, these things become popular for a reason. According to the latest trend, vintage silver servingware is back in style, and if you're lucky, you won't need to spend an arm and a leg on it.

Silver servingware has been popular for hundreds of years, but just like these nine vintage kitchen items that are suddenly trendy again, many shoppers are opting to thrift for the latest trend. If you're searching for a way to up the old-world charm of your serving capabilities, keep an eye out for silver cutlery, punch bowls, candelabras, serving plates, champagne buckets, goblets, and more. While sterling silver pieces are, of course, worth more money (here are some signs your silverware is valuable), silver-plated pieces can offer just as much elegance.