The Vintage Servingware You Should Totally Thrift For Charm And Style
Just when it seems like you've got a handle on the latest kitchen-related trend, the next one comes swooping in to take its place. Of course, there's nothing wrong with going against the status quo and decorating or adorning your dining space with whatever your heart desires. Still, it can be hard to resist following in the footsteps of the latest fad because, let's face it, these things become popular for a reason. According to the latest trend, vintage silver servingware is back in style, and if you're lucky, you won't need to spend an arm and a leg on it.
Silver servingware has been popular for hundreds of years, but just like these nine vintage kitchen items that are suddenly trendy again, many shoppers are opting to thrift for the latest trend. If you're searching for a way to up the old-world charm of your serving capabilities, keep an eye out for silver cutlery, punch bowls, candelabras, serving plates, champagne buckets, goblets, and more. While sterling silver pieces are, of course, worth more money (here are some signs your silverware is valuable), silver-plated pieces can offer just as much elegance.
The everlasting appeal of silver servingware
Experts believe that the recent popularity of silver servingware is due in part to the re-emergence of silver-forward, heirloom brands. People want uniqueness; they want better quality items with a story that they can reuse and eventually pass on to friends or family, not just some mass-produced hunk of plastic that will melt in the dishwasher after a single use. Thrifting these items not only saves money and provides the thrill of a treasure hunt, but it also offers the opportunity to find one-of-a-kind silver servingware that may have been passed down for generations. Here's how to tell if your old cookware is antique or vintage.
Just because you thrift a piece of silver servingware meant for one use doesn't mean it can't become an entirely new contraption, bringing even more charisma to your dining space. What once functioned as a wine goblet can become home to your latest tomato seedlings or transform into a candle display centerpiece. Casserole servers can be turned into serving trays, and punch bowls can become flower displays. There are plenty of uses can transform these character-filled pieces into an interesting tablescape. When you're on the hunt for silver-plated or sterling silver servingware, keep an eye out for scratches, bends, dings, or tarnish, which can ruin the items' appeal.