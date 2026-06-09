Why Shoppers Call H-E-B's Sister Chain The Best Place To Buy Produce In Texas
H-E-B is one of the most beloved regional chains in the U.S., with numerous locations throughout the Lone Star state. However, Texans can't talk about H-E-B without mentioning Central Market, H-E-B's famous sister chain with the best selection of produce, not just in the state, but probably the nation.
One of the best tips for buying produce at the grocery store is ensuring that the grocery store you choose has a reputable produce section. And with Central Market, you're getting the cream of the crop every time, no matter which location. Central Market didn't just take first place in our ranking of 23 grocery store chain produce sections, but it also came in first in our list of the five grocery stores with the best selection of produce.
True to its name, Central Market feels like walking through an outdoor farmers market, with a meandering layout that has you wandering through a maze of beautifully displayed fruit and vegetable stands. Not only is every fruit and vegetable impeccably fresh, but the variety of produce is unlike anything you've ever seen. You can count a dozen types of tomatoes, around 20 kinds of apples, and a mushroom section that offers King trumpets, oyster, and lion's mane all grown in an in-house grow kit. Plus each type of fruit and veggie is offered in both organic and non-organic options with a labeled country or state of origin. Shopping for produce at Central Market is a joyful experience that shoppers look forward to.
Customer reviews and more to love about Central Market
Central Market fans took to Reddit to express their love for the chain's produce, with one Redditor proclaiming it's "legitimately one of the best grocery stores in the world." A first timer to Central Market stated that they were "a little overwhelmed but also amazed by the produce selection." You can find every fruit and veggies in multiple varieties, not to mention an exotic fruit section with everything from sour sop to durian. The layout and presentation are as visually stunning to the eyes as the produce is dazzling to the tastebuds. "The finessing for the produce is amazing! ... Beautiful work by the produce team here," says a Redditor.
Not only is the produce section the best in the U.S., but nearly every department at Central Market is touted for the freshest, most unique variety of products. One Redditor wrote, "The bulk spices are worth their weight in gold as far as I'm concerned." Indeed, you'll find hundreds of spices, nuts, seeds, grains, dried fruits, coffee, and candy in the bulk section. Furthermore, each location has its own unique offerings. For example, the Central Market in Houston is loved for its deli and build-you-own-sandwich bar. The original central Austin Central Market honors the music town by featuring live music Friday through Sunday on a giant back deck, attracting crowds who dance and dine at the chain's stellar restaurant that surely utilizes all the incredible fresh produce a few hundred feet away.