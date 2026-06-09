Why Shoppers Call H-E-B's Sister Chain The Best Place To Buy Produce In Texas

H-E-B is one of the most beloved regional chains in the U.S., with numerous locations throughout the Lone Star state. However, Texans can't talk about H-E-B without mentioning Central Market, H-E-B's famous sister chain with the best selection of produce, not just in the state, but probably the nation.

One of the best tips for buying produce at the grocery store is ensuring that the grocery store you choose has a reputable produce section. And with Central Market, you're getting the cream of the crop every time, no matter which location. Central Market didn't just take first place in our ranking of 23 grocery store chain produce sections, but it also came in first in our list of the five grocery stores with the best selection of produce.

True to its name, Central Market feels like walking through an outdoor farmers market, with a meandering layout that has you wandering through a maze of beautifully displayed fruit and vegetable stands. Not only is every fruit and vegetable impeccably fresh, but the variety of produce is unlike anything you've ever seen. You can count a dozen types of tomatoes, around 20 kinds of apples, and a mushroom section that offers King trumpets, oyster, and lion's mane all grown in an in-house grow kit. Plus each type of fruit and veggie is offered in both organic and non-organic options with a labeled country or state of origin. Shopping for produce at Central Market is a joyful experience that shoppers look forward to.