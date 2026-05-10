This Regional Texas Grocery Store Is Loved For Its Deli And Build-Your-Own-Sandwich Bar

Many Texans know and love the grocery chain H-E-B, and now its sibling brand has won over sandwich-loving shoppers. Central Market is its own concept, leaning into premium ingredients and specialty foods. It has been called one of the nicest grocery stores in the country and has earned a reputation for its quality selection of produce. "This is the holy grail of high-end supermarkets. This place is so impressive," wrote a pleased shopper on TripAdvisor. Yet it isn't just the produce and grocery staples that keep customers coming back. The deli has proven to be a clear differentiator. "I'm giving away one of Houston lunchtime's best kept secrets: The sandwiches and salad bar in the deli at Central Market Westheimer are better than 90% of those sold at sandwich chains citywide," noted a fan on TripAdvisor.

The deli counter goes well beyond standard grocery fare. House-made prepared foods like marinated olives and fresh-packed pasta salads sit alongside imported European cheeses and charcuterie selections more commonly found at specialty food stores than mainstream groceries. A build-your-own sandwich bar has customers customizing recipes and describing it on TikTok as "Subway on steroids." Bread options include ciabatta, sourdough, and focaccia, and an ingredient lineup includes roast pork, figs, caramelized onions, and a range of specialty cheeses.