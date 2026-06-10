The Best Wawa Smoothie Tastes Like Thin Mints And Espresso Rolled Into A Sip
With a fleet of cream smoothies on its menu, Wawa is ready to address cravings of all varieties. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled and ranked 16 cream smoothies, and the winner was clear. Lovers of Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha will rejoice, for Wawa's Peppermint Mocha cream smoothie landed in the top spot. Described by the writer as a blend of the flavors from Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, vanilla ice cream, and a shot of espresso, this smoothie is ready to perk up any afternoon. "Made for your enjoy-mint," quipped Wawa on TikTok.
Blended with a dairy base, the liquid used to make ice cream, and ice, Wawa's treat offers notes of mint, chocolate, and coffee. The consistency lies between a milkshake and a smoothie, thicker than a blended fruity drink but lighter than a usual milkshake. A former Wawa employee noted that both dark chocolate and crème de menthe syrups are used to make the order. The layered flavors of the Peppermint Mocha offer a unique experience that is difficult to compete with.
A treat known by different names
The sampling Tasting Table writer described the taste of Wawa's cool Peppermint Mocha cream smoothie as nuanced, with a herby mint flavor that is deepened by mocha. Crowned with a creamy layer of whipped cream, the assembly is made complete with a chocolate drizzle. "It tastes like mint chocolate chip ice cream," noted a fan on TikTok. "It tastes like frozen hot chocolate," added another.
Some users have speculated that the Peppermint Mocha has been renamed Mocha Mint, which is the item currently available on Wawa's menu, and many have been confused by the various names. "Same syrups, same recipe," explained one user on Reddit, pointing to seasonal specials as the reason for the switch. "The peppermint mocha and the mocha mint are supposed to be the same exact thing. They're just hoping they get more sales calling it peppermint mocha since it's holiday season," wrote a Redditor. Those who want customization options can select add-ins like energy protein, electrolytes, and vitamins to include in their shakes, but ordering the drink as-is is the perfect gateway for this beauty. "Cream smoothies go crazy," wrote a fan on TikTok.