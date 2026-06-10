The Best Wawa Smoothie Tastes Like Thin Mints And Espresso Rolled Into A Sip

With a fleet of cream smoothies on its menu, Wawa is ready to address cravings of all varieties. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled and ranked 16 cream smoothies, and the winner was clear. Lovers of Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha will rejoice, for Wawa's Peppermint Mocha cream smoothie landed in the top spot. Described by the writer as a blend of the flavors from Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, vanilla ice cream, and a shot of espresso, this smoothie is ready to perk up any afternoon. "Made for your enjoy-mint," quipped Wawa on TikTok.

Blended with a dairy base, the liquid used to make ice cream, and ice, Wawa's treat offers notes of mint, chocolate, and coffee. The consistency lies between a milkshake and a smoothie, thicker than a blended fruity drink but lighter than a usual milkshake. A former Wawa employee noted that both dark chocolate and crème de menthe syrups are used to make the order. The layered flavors of the Peppermint Mocha offer a unique experience that is difficult to compete with.