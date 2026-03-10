16 Wawa Cream Smoothies, Ranked Worst To Best
If you love creamy smoothies (the blended marriage of cream and add-ins like fruits, syrups, and cookies), you should race to your local Wawa to check out its offerings. Wawa has 27 cream smoothie options, with endless ways to customize each one. For example, you can start with a banana smoothie and add caramel and chocolate chips. You can even add a shot of caffeine, immune-boosting vitamins, or whey protein.
I adore smoothies, so I headed to Wawa and sampled a wide selection of its cream smoothies. I chose 16 of the 27 choices and ordered them as pictured on the menu — no customization and with whipped cream on top. All smoothies were decidedly creamy and quite delicious, so this is more of a ranking that works its way up to my favorite; not one that calls out the "worst." When sampling and ranking, I considered taste, texture, and creativity. Smoothies with layers of flavor and unique ingredient combinations ranked much higher on the list.
I realize personal taste is a factor; some folks might want something refreshing and minty, while others long for indulgent cheesecake or cookies and cream. That said, here's my heartfelt review of the smoothies I sampled.
16. Mint
I hate to rank any smoothie last, but if I had to choose my least favorite, it would be the mint. Mind you, there was nothing wrong with this smoothie; there were just 15 other smoothies I liked better, including one with mint.
Wawa's mint cream smoothie is a marriage of the chain's liquid cream base and four pumps of mint syrup. Note: Wawa uses ice cream mix as the base of its cream smoothies (I know because I peeked behind the counter). The container looks like a carton of milk, but the mixture is thicker, like melted vanilla ice cream.
When ordered as pictured (also called "I'll take it"), there were no toppings on this smoothie. I'm typically a fan of mint products, and this was fine; just not great. In my opinion, it was like mint chocolate chip ice cream, without the chocolate chips. If you like creamy mint, sans chocolate, you might like this one. It was a bit too uninteresting for me, so I ranked it last.
15. Original Cheesecake
When I took my first sip of Wawa's Original Cheesecake cream smoothie, I wondered where the tang was. I didn't detect notes of cheesecake until I went in for a second sip. It was there, but mild. This smoothie is made with Wawa's ice cream base and two pumps of vanilla syrup, so I found it more like a vanilla milkshake than a cheesecake smoothie.
I liked the addition of graham crackers — both in the smoothie and sprinkled on top. The crushed grahams elevated the smoothie, both in flavor and texture, and gave it more of a cheesecake vibe.
Next time, I'll try the other cheesecake varieties (strawberry, chocolate cookie, and toasted coconut caramel) to see if they exude more of the rich dessert. I ranked this smoothie second to last because it didn't convey the cheesecake flavor the name implied. I like it better than the mint, but would have preferred more tangy, cream cheese flavor.
14. Caramel Craze
I'll preface my opinion about Wawa's Caramel Craze cream smoothie with this: If you're a fan of caramel, you will adore this option. This smoothie is unquestionably caramel-forward. The rich ice cream base is spiked with two pumps of caramel sauce, one pump of salted caramel syrup, and crème brûlée sprinkles. Then, the smoothie is garnished with caramel drizzle and more crème brûlée sprinkles. It's caramel four ways, and each element delivers intense nutty notes. Plus, salted caramel is inherently sweeter than regular caramel, so it was a tad overpowering.
I liked the crunchy crème brulée sprinkles on top; they were a nice contrast to the creamy smoothie and fluffy whipped cream. Next time, I'll order the regular caramel cream smoothie, which has two pumps of caramel sauce in the smoothie and caramel drizzle on top. I may even throw some crème brulée sprinkles on top, but I won't add them to the smoothie. The buttery, caramelized flavor was too extreme for me, so I placed it 14th.
13. Banana Cream
I'll be honest, the only reason Wawa's Banana Cream smoothie ranked this low is because it was good, but not memorable. And certainly not better than other smoothies on this list. This smoothie is made with ice cream mix and a whole banana, so it's creamy, smooth, and delivers hints of sweet banana. My only wish was that it had more banana flavor because it was a bit bland.
While I ordered this smoothie without any customization, I imagine the addition of chocolate chips would be fabulous, as would a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Sure, it was yummy, but it was monotone, especially when compared to the smoothies on this list that featured creative ingredient combinations. Wawa also offers a strawberry-banana cream smoothie, and I bet that one is awesome. I'm confident the tart strawberry puree would elevate the banana flavor to make this smoothie shine.
12. Caramel Chocolate Chip
Wawa's Caramel Chocolate Chip cream smoothie is like a mash-up of the chain's caramel and chocolate chip cream smoothies. The creamy ice cream mix is blended with two pumps of caramel sauce and chocolate chips. Once roofed with whipped cream, the smoothie is garnished with a drizzle of caramel and a sprinkling of chocolate chips. This smoothie was sweet, rich, and equal parts nutty and chocolatey.
So why did I rank this smoothie 12th? This option was super delicious, and I enjoyed the blend of chocolate and caramel, but this wasn't a smoothie I could see myself ordering on repeat. In my opinion, the flavor profile was similar to a scoop of chocolate chip ice cream with some caramel sauce on top. If that's your jam, you should absolutely order this smoothie. But, before you do, read on to learn why the top choices landed where they did.
11. Salted Caramel Coconut
You might be surprised to see Wawa's Salted Caramel Coconut cream smoothie ranked higher than the Caramel Craze above (based on my comments), but I have my reasons. This smoothie starts with the creamy ice cream mix, and then it's infused with two pumps of salted caramel syrup and three pumps of unsweetened coconut flavor. When you combine the caramelized, butterscotch essence of the caramel with the sweet and buttery coconut, it's like a trip to a dessert bar in the tropics.
I liked this better than the Caramel Craze because the caramel in this smoothie was more subtle, and it was perfectly partnered with the coconut. I also appreciated the caramel drizzle on top. The added sweetness was complementary, not overpowering, and it gave the whipped cream a little oomph. If I ranked this smoothie 11th, with all these accolades, you can imagine how great the top 10 were.
10. Chocolate Craze
Aptly named, Wawa's Chocolate Craze cream smoothie is a frenzy of chocolate, and I mean that in the best way. The ice cream base is laced with two pumps of chocolate sauce and a decent amount of crushed cookies. The thick drink is then festooned with chocolate drizzle and more cookie pieces. You can't be afraid of chocolate with this one.
My first impression of this smoothie was that it tasted like a marriage of cookies and cream ice cream and a chocolate milkshake. The Oreo cookie pieces featured both the crunchy biscuit exterior and the creamy fondant-like filling, so the crumbled bits provided a nice contrast to the creaminess of the smoothie. Chocolate enthusiasts will find this smoothie one of the best options on the menu. I placed it 10th because I reached my max before I got to the bottom. With all the cookies and chocolate in every sip, it was exceedingly rich.
9. Piña Colada
One sip of Wawa's Piña Colada cream smoothie and I was catapulted straight to San Juan. Every element of the classic Puerto Rican drink was there — pineapple, coconut, and cream (just no rum). The smoothie is made with Wawa's creamy ice cream base, two pumps of unsweetened coconut flavor, and pineapple puree. There are no toppings or garnishes (if you order this smoothie as pictured), and I was fine with that. I think anything more (such as caramel or crème brûlée pieces) would have been excessive.
I found this smoothie both decadent and refreshing at the same time. The tanginess of the pineapple balanced the sweetness of the smoothie and nutty coconut. If you're a fan of the tropical drink and are looking to experience those flavors in the form of a virgin smoothie, this is an excellent choice. I ranked this smoothie higher than the previous smoothies because it had a well-rounded, refreshing flavor and wasn't overly rich.
8. Cookies & Cream
Wawa's Cookies & Cream smoothie tastes exactly like the ice cream of the same name. The creamy base is infused with Oreo cookie pieces, and the top is peppered with more crushed cookies. When I took my first sip, I thought, "This tastes like an Oreo cookie dipped in milk." That was a fond childhood memory, so I ranked accordingly.
I placed this smoothie higher than many others because it was rich and creamy, but not cloying. Ordering the Cookies & Cream without any customization was the right call. If I loaded it with caramel, chocolate, and other add-ins and toppings were a bit extreme for me. The only reason this item isn't ranked higher is that the top seven were more unique, meaning they combined flavors and textures that surprised me.
7. Coconut Cream
Wawa's Coconut Cream smoothie is very similar to its Pina Colada smoothie listed above. For me, the only real difference was that this smoothie didn't have subtle undertones of pineapple. I was fine with that because I found this smoothie less sugary and easier to drink.
The concoction is a simple marriage of Wawa's ice cream mix and four pumps of unsweetened coconut flavor. Yes, four pumps, which may sound like a hefty amount, but it flavored the cream base nicely. And since the coconut flavor is unsweetened, the result was nutty, tropical deliciousness, not sugar. I ranked this smoothie higher than the previous iterations because it's satisfying, not overindulgent. Since it's a simple base, next time, I'll add dried dragon fruit pieces or tart cherry syrup; both would complement the coconut beautifully. It was hard to rank this smoothie seventh, but I liked the layered flavors and textures in the top six more.
6. Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Wawa's Chocolate Chocolate Chip cream smoothie is like the Chocolate Craze cream smoothie, but with more chocolate. To my surprise, somehow, it wasn't ridiculously sweet. This smoothie is made with the standard ice cream mix, jazzed up with two pumps of chocolate sauce and chocolate chips. On top is a chocolate drizzle and more chocolate chips. Sounds like a lot of chocolate, but it works.
Where the Chocolate Craze had cookie pieces, this smoothie had chocolate chips. And that's why I ranked it higher; I preferred the bitterness of the semisweet chips over the sweet cookies because the dark chocolate balanced the sweetness of the sugary elements. I also liked the snap of the chips — they stayed crunchy for the duration of my slurping (unlike the Oreo cookies, which softened over time). I ranked this smoothie sixth (and not higher) because it may be too chocolatey for some. Of course, what else would you expect when it's listed twice?
5. Chocolate Banana
We've made it to the top five, and I'm kicking things off with Wawa's Chocolate Banana cream smoothie. Chocolate and bananas have a natural affinity, and this smoothie showcases that fact perfectly. The ice cream base is infused with four pumps of chocolate sauce and a whole banana. Once pureed, the thick blend is topped with chocolate syrup. Unlike the banana cream smoothie that ranked 13th, I could taste the banana here. Perhaps it was the addition of the bittersweet chocolate elements (sauce and syrup) that elevated the banana flavor. Or maybe they used a bigger banana. Either way, something worked, and it was a delightful marriage of chocolate and bananas.
While there are plenty of ways to customize this smoothie — with add-ins and toppings — I wouldn't change a thing. It hit the spot without being overly sweet or heavy. It's not in the top four because those smoothies were truly distinctive.
4. Bananas Foster
Bananas Foster is a classic New Orleans dessert that features bananas that have been sautéed in butter with brown sugar, cinnamon, and rum. The sweet, caramelized bananas are then nestled over vanilla ice cream, where they begin to melt the frozen cream in the most delicious way. Now imagine all those same flavors in a beverage, and you have Wawa's Bananas Foster cream smoothie.
The base of this smoothie is like the vanilla ice cream in the fancy dessert, but it's amped up with two pumps of caramel sauce and a whole banana, and the whole thing is drizzled with more caramel. One sip in and I knew this smoothie was different. The caramel sauce and caramel drizzle both mimic the sweet, caramelized essence of the brown sugar and cinnamon in the traditional dessert. The banana was fresh, flavorful, and created a smoothie with heft. I really enjoyed this smoothie, especially because it's unlike anything I've ever ordered before. I ranked it fourth because that was my personal preference, but some folks might rank this smoothie in the top three.
3. Snickerdoodle
This was the first smoothie I tasted, and I can assure you, Wawa's Snickerdoodle cream smoothie set the bar very high. Just like the classic Snickerdoodle cookie, this blended potion is buttery and smooth, and spiked with plenty of cinnamon. The milky ice cream base is infused with one pump of caramel sauce, one pump of vanilla syrup, and two pumps of cinnamon bun syrup. Yes, I said cinnamon bun syrup, and it's divine. The lush infusion is then topped with crushed graham crackers.
I was smitten after just one sip. My first thought was that this smoothie tastes like a Biscoff cookie dunked in vanilla ice cream. The flavor was warm, cozy, and distinctly cinnamon-y. I also loved the addition of graham crackers on top — they were mildly spiced and slightly sweet and provided a nice textural contrast to the smooth drink and airy whipped cream. Hands down, this smoothie belongs in the top three.
2. Mango
I'll be honest, I'm not normally a fan of mango mixtures, but lo and behold, Wawa created something magical, and its Mango cream smoothie ranked number two on a list of sixteen smoothies. Interestingly, this smoothie is a simple commingling of Wawa's ice cream mix and mango puree. No fancy add-ins or flavors, just vanilla-scented ice cream and fresh mango. What I loved most was that this smoothie was invigorating, even though it had a base of cream. There was just enough of the mango puree to cut through the richness to create a lighter, less dense beverage.
I also appreciated that this smoothie wasn't exceedingly sweet. I often find mango quite sugary and expected that once it was melded with a sugar-spiked ice cream mix, the result would be sugar overload. That wasn't the case. The fruit was fresh and just sweet enough. It's ranked No. 2 because the winner won my heart overall.
1. Peppermint Mocha
Wawa's Peppermint Mocha cream smoothie was my absolute favorite of all. Simply put, this smoothie is outstanding. Imagine taking Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and whirling them into vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso. This smoothie is made with the same ice cream mix as the others, but it's spiked with two pumps of chocolate sauce, three pumps of mint syrup, and coffee. On top, semisweet chocolate drizzle.
Of all the smoothies on this list, the peppermint mocha was the most nuanced. There were layers of individual flavors, from the mint to the mocha, to the straight-up chocolate in the drizzle. Plus, I appreciated that the mint wasn't overpowering; there was just enough to complement the chocolate and sweetness of the cream. And the hint of coffee was delightful. I kept going back for more, even though I had more smoothies to sample. I feel confident giving this smoothie the gold because it was unlike any others on the list.
Methodology
For this ranking, I ordered and sampled 16 of Wawa's 27 cream smoothies. Although there are 27 options, many are similar variations of the same theme. My goal was to sample a wide variety.
I ordered 16-ounce smoothies, and I chose the "I'll take it" option, meaning I didn't change any quantities or alter add-ins and toppings. Note that the 24-ounce cream smoothies will have different quantities of add-ins.
I sampled all the smoothies at Wawa, so they would be fresh and unmelted. I ranked each one based on flavor, texture, and ingenuity. All were thick and creamy, so there wasn't much to compare in that regard. Those with multiple layers of flavor ranked higher, as did those with inventive combinations and interesting textural components.
As mentioned, all the cream smoothies were tasty, and you can't go wrong with any of them. And since it's Wawa, you can start from scratch and create whatever you want.