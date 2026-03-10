16 Wawa Cream Smoothies, Ranked Worst To Best

If you love creamy smoothies (the blended marriage of cream and add-ins like fruits, syrups, and cookies), you should race to your local Wawa to check out its offerings. Wawa has 27 cream smoothie options, with endless ways to customize each one. For example, you can start with a banana smoothie and add caramel and chocolate chips. You can even add a shot of caffeine, immune-boosting vitamins, or whey protein.

I adore smoothies, so I headed to Wawa and sampled a wide selection of its cream smoothies. I chose 16 of the 27 choices and ordered them as pictured on the menu — no customization and with whipped cream on top. All smoothies were decidedly creamy and quite delicious, so this is more of a ranking that works its way up to my favorite; not one that calls out the "worst." When sampling and ranking, I considered taste, texture, and creativity. Smoothies with layers of flavor and unique ingredient combinations ranked much higher on the list.

I realize personal taste is a factor; some folks might want something refreshing and minty, while others long for indulgent cheesecake or cookies and cream. That said, here's my heartfelt review of the smoothies I sampled.