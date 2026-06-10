What's The Average Lifespan Of LG Refrigerators?
When it comes to modern kitchen appliances, the general consensus is that they just don't make them like they used to. This is as true of electric ranges and ovens as it is of toasters and refrigerators. The sentiment tends to cut across brands, too. For LG owners, though, the outlook isn't quite as bleak: Most estimates put the average lifespan of an LG refrigerator at 10 to 15 years.
Since LG is one of the major manufacturers, we decided to dig into the data behind those estimates and see how the brand compares with the competition. We looked at industry data, warranty information, and customer reviews to get a clearer picture of how long you can expect an LG refrigerator to last before you're shopping for a replacement or calling customer service for help.
The lifespan of any refrigerator is closely tied to its compressor, the component that pumps compressed refrigerant through the cooling system. Many LG refrigerators have featured inverter and linear compressor technologies designed to reduce friction and wear and tear. LG's modern refrigerators come with an extended 10-year compressor warranty and a 5-year warranty for the sealed system. As a rule of thumb, a company's warranty is usually a good yardstick for measuring a product's average lifespan. That generally aligns with estimates from sources such as Cinch Home Services and Spinchill, both of which place the average lifespan of an LG refrigerator at roughly 10 to 15 years. But how does that compare with other refrigerators on the market?
LG vs the competition
According to both reports, LG falls into a reliable middle ground when compared with competitors such as GE and Whirlpool. Spinchill estimates GE refrigerators last 10 to 12 years, while Whirlpool refrigerators can last 10 to 20 years. Cinch Home Services places GE's range at 12 to 16 years and Whirlpool's at 10 to 18 years. These numbers are consistent with the observation of the U.S. Department of Energy that the average lifespan of a refrigerator is 12 years.
According to Washington-based appliance retailer McKinney's, LG has earned a strong reputation in the refrigerator category thanks in part to its compressor technology. The retailer says most LG refrigerators can be expected to last about 10 to 15 years, adding that higher-end models may exceed that range with proper maintenance.
And what about customers? The answer is a mixed bag. In one Reddit discussion about LG refrigerator durability, some owners reported years of trouble-free operation. "Bought my LG fridge brand new back in 2019. It's still going strong today with zero issues ... I'm assuming I'll at least get a few more years out of it before it goes kaput," one user wrote, while another claimed to be using an LG refrigerator purchased in 2006. But for every satisfied customer, there's often an unhappy one. "I'm dealing with my second cooling failure in 15 months for my LG," a user who bought their fridge in 2019 shared, while another said theirs only lasted three years before it conked. As with most appliance brands, individual experiences vary widely.
So, do appliances today have shorter lifespans?
A common sentiment online is that appliances aren't built to last anymore, often accompanied by stories about decades-old refrigerators that ran for years with few repairs. While some older appliances did last exceptionally long, the available data doesn't show a sharp decline in refrigerator quality in recent years. Research from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (via Wirecutter) found that the average lifespan of top-freezer refrigerators declined only slightly, from 14.1 years to 14 years between 2010 and 2019. Side-by-side refrigerators fell from 11.5 years to 11.1 years over the same period. Neither change suggests a steep drop in durability.
For LG owners, the bigger takeaway is that the brand's estimated 10- to 15-year lifespan is generally in line with industry averages. While some owners report getting significantly more years out of their refrigerators and others encounter major repairs sooner, ultimately, proper maintenance plays a significant role in how long an appliance lasts.
Regardless of which brand you choose, there are practical steps you can take to extend your refrigerator's lifespan. For starters, stop overstuffing your fridge. Second, make sure to always close the refrigerator door properly. While these seem like obvious tips, the extra workload on the compressor can dramatically shorten its lifespan in both cases. Wiping spills, regularly cleaning the rubber seal on the door, and vacuuming the coils can also help extend a refrigerator's service life to at least 15 to 20 years — or who knows, even 80 if you're lucky.