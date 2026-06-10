What's The Average Lifespan Of LG Refrigerators?

When it comes to modern kitchen appliances, the general consensus is that they just don't make them like they used to. This is as true of electric ranges and ovens as it is of toasters and refrigerators. The sentiment tends to cut across brands, too. For LG owners, though, the outlook isn't quite as bleak: Most estimates put the average lifespan of an LG refrigerator at 10 to 15 years.

Since LG is one of the major manufacturers, we decided to dig into the data behind those estimates and see how the brand compares with the competition. We looked at industry data, warranty information, and customer reviews to get a clearer picture of how long you can expect an LG refrigerator to last before you're shopping for a replacement or calling customer service for help.

The lifespan of any refrigerator is closely tied to its compressor, the component that pumps compressed refrigerant through the cooling system. Many LG refrigerators have featured inverter and linear compressor technologies designed to reduce friction and wear and tear. LG's modern refrigerators come with an extended 10-year compressor warranty and a 5-year warranty for the sealed system. As a rule of thumb, a company's warranty is usually a good yardstick for measuring a product's average lifespan. That generally aligns with estimates from sources such as Cinch Home Services and Spinchill, both of which place the average lifespan of an LG refrigerator at roughly 10 to 15 years. But how does that compare with other refrigerators on the market?