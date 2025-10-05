This Vintage Refrigerator 'Still Runs Like New' After Almost 80 Years, According To A Redditor

It is a common refrain that things these days simply aren't built like they were in the past. Not only is technology advancing at such a pace that the shiny new appliances seem to be hopelessly outdated in less than a decade, but newer appliances also seem to break down much faster. If you're looking for a case-in-point scenario, look no further than the Westinghouse refrigerator of one lucky Redditor, which has been in operation since 1948.

While it may lack some of the bells and whistles that you would expect from a modern model, this 77-year-old refrigerator seems to be cranking along without any signs of stopping. According to the original poster, it still keeps its contents plenty cold, even on the economy setting. In fact, this user attributes its apparent energy efficiency to the Westinghouse's older design, which supposedly prioritized insulation to a higher degree than newer refrigerators do.

For any who might doubt that this ancient appliance actually runs efficiently, the Reddit poster included some data they collected about its electricity consumption one summer while the fridge was parked in an outdoor building. According to the post, this old Westinghouse beast used only $2 to $4 worth of electricity per month during that time. If you run some quick math, that's somewhere around $2,772 of electricity over the entire lifespan of the fridge — not bad at all. Perhaps most interestingly of all, this phenomenon doesn't seem to be a total outlier. There are a handful of stories out there of Westinghouse refrigerators from the 1940s and '50s lasting well into their '70s.