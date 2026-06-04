What's The Difference Between The Viral Dotcake And A Traditional Mexican Cortadillo?

Whimsical, colorful, and cute, Dotcakes have taken over social media feeds. Boosted into the limelight by Dotcakes in Roslyn, New York, the bakery sells the cakes to Butterfield Market in Manhattan, where long lines begin to form as early as 6 a.m. Since rising in popularity, many have likened the small cakes covered in sprinkles to Mexican cortadillo. The pan dulce is commonly found in neighborhood panaderías in Mexico, and it's been served with frosting and rainbow sprinkles long before dot cakes started popping up online.

The aesthetic similarities between the viral Dotcake and the classic Mexican dessert are noticeable. At first glance, both feature a fluffy-looking cake, creamy frosting, and a generous coating of rainbow nonpareils. Yet there is more than what meets the eye. While a Dotcake is presented in a single-serving cup, a cortadillo is traditionally made as a sheet cake, sliced and served. Bakers have recognized there are many ways to make and decorate cortadillo, and for many communities, a slice of this cake offers a taste of familiar comfort.

In addition to the sprinkles, pink frosting can be a characteristic element of cortadillo. Though Dotcakes have become a recent social media sensation, the cortadillo has long held a place in Mexican bakeries, where customers have enjoyed slices for generations without waiting in line.