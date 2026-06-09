This Family-Owned Department Store Still Has A Candy Counter, And Customers Love The Fudge
As department stores lean toward convenience and race to maximize the bottom line, details can make the difference in edging out competition. Such is the case at Boscov's, where select stores provide displays of homemade fudge and candy treats to sweeten customers' shopping trips. Founded in 1911 by immigrant Solomon Boscov, the Pennsylvania-based chain has remained family-owned and operated for more than a century, and its candy counter has become a draw for many customers. "We have departments that other department stores have given up on," CEO Jim Boscov told 13WHAM ABC, naming candy as one of them.
The candy counter has become a unique offering, where an array of homemade fudge flavors, complete with holiday specials and free samples, draws customers in and keeps them coming back. At some locations, dozens of varieties of homemade fudge alongside chocolate-covered pretzels, truffles, and other confections can be found. The sweets inspire nostalgia for many. "My grandparents' fridge was always stocked with Boscov's candy boxes," wrote a shopper on Facebook. "Boscov's has the best fudge," added another. Flavors rotate, and customers can choose pre-selected boxes or pay by the pound.
A commitment to a sweeter shopping experience
Although not every Boscov's store has a candy counter, the shoppers who have discovered one are delighted with the offering. "Not growing up in an area with one, we visited our local Boscov's recently and were so surprised to see a true candy counter in a department store — probably the first I've seen in 15 years or so (and the first in a U.S. store in some 30 years). I was blown away by it!" wrote a customer on Facebook.
Boscov's customers have shared their favorite choices online, recommending items like chocolate-dipped potato chips, banana creams, chocolate malted milk balls, chocolate fudge, and chocolate caramel sea salt fudge. Even former employees have spoken about the satisfaction of making the fudge in the store. "I used to work the candy counter at a Boscov's. I love making fudge, especially the pumpkin fudge during the fall," wrote a former employee on Facebook.
Boscov's remains committed to its communities, even offering incentives like free chocolate-covered pretzels to store visitors who donate to local nonprofits. "The goal here is really to try to emulate the kind of community family business, family store that my grandfather started many, many years ago," Boscov told News10NBC. Boscov's lays claim to the title of America's largest family-owned department store, but details like the candy counter root the operation in tradition and keep customers loyal.