This Family-Owned Department Store Still Has A Candy Counter, And Customers Love The Fudge

Although not every Boscov's store has a candy counter, the shoppers who have discovered one are delighted with the offering. "Not growing up in an area with one, we visited our local Boscov's recently and were so surprised to see a true candy counter in a department store — probably the first I've seen in 15 years or so (and the first in a U.S. store in some 30 years). I was blown away by it!" wrote a customer on Facebook.

Boscov's customers have shared their favorite choices online, recommending items like chocolate-dipped potato chips, banana creams, chocolate malted milk balls, chocolate fudge, and chocolate caramel sea salt fudge. Even former employees have spoken about the satisfaction of making the fudge in the store. "I used to work the candy counter at a Boscov's. I love making fudge, especially the pumpkin fudge during the fall," wrote a former employee on Facebook.

Boscov's remains committed to its communities, even offering incentives like free chocolate-covered pretzels to store visitors who donate to local nonprofits. "The goal here is really to try to emulate the kind of community family business, family store that my grandfather started many, many years ago," Boscov told News10NBC. Boscov's lays claim to the title of America's largest family-owned department store, but details like the candy counter root the operation in tradition and keep customers loyal.