Skip The Line And DIY Your Own Colorful Dotcake At Home With These Shortcuts

Thanks to social media, the time it takes for the new "it" food to go viral has reached record speeds. And the Dotcake is the latest dessert blowing up your feed. Consisting of individually sized layered cakes topped with frosting and sprinkles, we think Dotcakes are well worth the wait in line. Not only are sprinkles a dazzling element to a cake's visual appeal, but they're also fun to eat, especially when cemented in place by tasty frosting for mess-free enjoyment. However, if you'd rather not wait in line for a Dotcake, it's simple enough to make your own colorful DIY Dotcake at home.

@ashleymarkletreats so we can officially make the viral dot cake at home and it's my new favorite little treat 🧁🌈 Ingredients: 1 box @Funfetti cake mix 3 eggs 1 cup water 1/2 cup oil funfetti vanilla frosting rainbow nonpareils sprinkles Instructions: In a large mixing bowl, mix cake mix, eggs, water, and oil until well combined and transfer to a greased square baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes, covering with foil halfway through. Allow to cool completely, then press greased ramekin into the center and twist to remove. Allow mini cake to slide out of ramekin and slice through the center to create 2 layers. Place bottom layer back in ramekin, top with a layer of frosting, then place top layer of cake with another layer of frosting spread evenly to the edges. Cover in rainbow nonpareils, allow to chill and slightly harden in the fridge, then take a center bite and enjoy! 😋 #cake #recipe #baking #dessert #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound – ashleymarkletreats

And you can simplify it even further with the help of store-bought cake mix and frosting. Start by making your cake according to box directions, baking it in a standard 9- by 13-inch baking pan. Then use a ramekin as a cookie cutter to stamp out a round cake. Cut the mini cake in half, bun-style, to create two cake layers, placing one half of the cake at the bottom of the ramekin. Then, layer a thick helping of frosting, followed by the second half of the cake, and a final layer of frosting. The frosting both anchors the cake in place and will act as the glue for the final topping of sprinkles. Flip the ramekin over, placing it face down into a plate full of sprinkles, and voilà, you have a DIY Dotcake!