Skip The Line And DIY Your Own Colorful Dotcake At Home With These Shortcuts
Thanks to social media, the time it takes for the new "it" food to go viral has reached record speeds. And the Dotcake is the latest dessert blowing up your feed. Consisting of individually sized layered cakes topped with frosting and sprinkles, we think Dotcakes are well worth the wait in line. Not only are sprinkles a dazzling element to a cake's visual appeal, but they're also fun to eat, especially when cemented in place by tasty frosting for mess-free enjoyment. However, if you'd rather not wait in line for a Dotcake, it's simple enough to make your own colorful DIY Dotcake at home.
@ashleymarkletreats
so we can officially make the viral dot cake at home and it's my new favorite little treat 🧁🌈 Ingredients: 1 box @Funfetti cake mix 3 eggs 1 cup water 1/2 cup oil funfetti vanilla frosting rainbow nonpareils sprinkles Instructions: In a large mixing bowl, mix cake mix, eggs, water, and oil until well combined and transfer to a greased square baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes, covering with foil halfway through. Allow to cool completely, then press greased ramekin into the center and twist to remove. Allow mini cake to slide out of ramekin and slice through the center to create 2 layers. Place bottom layer back in ramekin, top with a layer of frosting, then place top layer of cake with another layer of frosting spread evenly to the edges. Cover in rainbow nonpareils, allow to chill and slightly harden in the fridge, then take a center bite and enjoy! 😋 #cake #recipe #baking #dessert #creatorsearchinsights
And you can simplify it even further with the help of store-bought cake mix and frosting. Start by making your cake according to box directions, baking it in a standard 9- by 13-inch baking pan. Then use a ramekin as a cookie cutter to stamp out a round cake. Cut the mini cake in half, bun-style, to create two cake layers, placing one half of the cake at the bottom of the ramekin. Then, layer a thick helping of frosting, followed by the second half of the cake, and a final layer of frosting. The frosting both anchors the cake in place and will act as the glue for the final topping of sprinkles. Flip the ramekin over, placing it face down into a plate full of sprinkles, and voilà, you have a DIY Dotcake!
Dotcake variations and upgrades
If you want to make a cake from scratch, we applaud your effort. But with countless flavors of boxed cake mix and frosting, you can make all kinds of different Dotcake variations hassle free. For example, choose one of our top ranking funfetti cake mix brands to pair with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Another tasty variation might be yellow cake mix, chocolate frosting, and rainbow sprinkles. A dark chocolate background will make colorful sprinkles pop as much as a white frosting when you dig in with your spoon. For a Valentine's Day Dotcake, make a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting, using pink and red sprinkles. For Halloween treats, make a carrot cake Dotcake with cream cheese frosting and orange and black sprinkles. But if you need more sprinkles, stir some into the frosting you use in the center layer.
While sprinkles are essentially made of powdered sugar and food coloring, they contribute sweetness and crunch. However, flavored sprinkles are available even though their flavoring is subtle. Still, if you want to intensify a chocolate Dotcake, you could use chocolate flavored sprinkles. If you really want to upgrade the flavor of the cake's top layer, swap the sprinkles for ingredients like chopped dried fruit or nuts, or chocolate or peanut butter chips. The thick layer of frosting will cement these ingredients as effectively as the sprinkles and give you an entirely different experience.