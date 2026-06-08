Does The Aldi App Actually Save You Any Extra Cash? Here's How It Really Works

Aldi is already a fantastic grocery chain for high-quality products at affordable prices. But the German-originated store has recently jumped on the latest bandwagon that allows customers to save even more money — an app. That's right, Aldi has an app where you can view the weekly deals, and compare online prices with those in-store thanks to a feature called "in-store mode." They even offer pickup and delivery. But does it truly help you save money in the end?

Yes! Of all the smart ways to save money at Aldi, the store's app is one of the best. According to Aldi's website, creating an account through the app gives you access to Aldi finds — special deals offered for a limited time — as well as price drop alerts and weekly ad previews for the products in-store. You can even save money on pickup and delivery. By recently partnering with Instacart to offer delivery service, Aldi allows customers to choose the delivery option through the app, potentially foregoing exorbitant fees from third-party companies.

Beyond saving money, the Aldi app could save you time, too. You can also shop by diet through the app, making it easier to find gluten-free, vegetarian, and other foods that fit your needs. Or get inspiration from its recipe feature, which highlights items exclusive to Aldi. Just be sure to shop online or in-store on Wednesdays when new deals drop and avoid common mistakes seasoned Aldi shoppers make, such as missing weekly discounts or relying on manufacturer coupons.