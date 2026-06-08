Customers Say This Grocery Store Is One Of The Best Places To Buy Produce In The Midwest
While the Midwest has harsh, long winters, which might not indicate a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables year-round, the region does have a number of grocery stores with stellar produce. Fresh Thyme Market is one of the top grocery stores with the best selection of produce in the Midwest, according to customers. There are currently Fresh Thyme locations across eight Midwest states, more than Heinen's, another Midwestern grocer offering high quality produce, but in only two states. A USA Today Reader's Choice Awards also put Fresh Thyme Market among one of the best grocery stores in the country for its produce along with prepared food and its loyalty program, and we found plenty of glowing customer reviews on Reddit.
Customers thought they had the best apples, as well as grocery store mushrooms. One Redditor who purchased strawberries said, "Produce is top notch and the prices are substantially better than Schnucks." Another Redditor agreed, mentioning they like Fresh Thyme better than more expensive chains like Whole Foods. Yet another customer stated Fresh Thyme was explained to them as, "A better selection than Trader Joe's, and [not] as pretentious as Whole Foods," to which they agreed. Fresh Thyme Market also supports local produce farmers as one Redditor stated, "I'm a local farmer and we sell microgreens there. We love working with them."
More reasons to love Fresh Thyme Market
Fresh Thyme Market may be more expensive than budget grocers like Aldi but according to a Reddit customer, "I love the place. Great prices for the quality and I really like the deals on fresh produce which can rival Aldi at times." Fresh Thyme offers weekly specials with bargain prices on seasonal produce, like a buy-one-get-one-free avocado deal. Plus, the chain puts its fresh produce to good use by offering freshly squeezed juices. "I've become addicted to their fresh 'squeezed' watermelon juice — just watermelon and lime juice ... A little pricy, but well worth it. And they have other fresh juices that are really good with only one or two natural ingredients and no sugar," claimed one Redditor.
Not only can you find top quality produce and great deals at Fresh Thyme, but the chain also debuted a customizable pickup experience that tasks employees with picking out the freshest produce for customers who order from the grocery app to pick up curbside. That said, if you'd rather select your own produce at Fresh Thyme, you can follow these tips for buying produce at the grocery store.
Of course, fruit and veggies aren't the only groceries you can find at Fresh Thyme. The grocer also has a bakery section that rivals popular chains. We think Fresh Thyme's butter croissant gives Costco's famous croissant a run for its money. The bakery also sells fresh pizza dough, which you can embellish with fresh picks from the produce section for an incredible homemade pizza.