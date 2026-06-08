While the Midwest has harsh, long winters, which might not indicate a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables year-round, the region does have a number of grocery stores with stellar produce. Fresh Thyme Market is one of the top grocery stores with the best selection of produce in the Midwest, according to customers. There are currently Fresh Thyme locations across eight Midwest states, more than Heinen's, another Midwestern grocer offering high quality produce, but in only two states. A USA Today Reader's Choice Awards also put Fresh Thyme Market among one of the best grocery stores in the country for its produce along with prepared food and its loyalty program, and we found plenty of glowing customer reviews on Reddit.

Customers thought they had the best apples, as well as grocery store mushrooms. One Redditor who purchased strawberries said, "Produce is top notch and the prices are substantially better than Schnucks." Another Redditor agreed, mentioning they like Fresh Thyme better than more expensive chains like Whole Foods. Yet another customer stated Fresh Thyme was explained to them as, "A better selection than Trader Joe's, and [not] as pretentious as Whole Foods," to which they agreed. Fresh Thyme Market also supports local produce farmers as one Redditor stated, "I'm a local farmer and we sell microgreens there. We love working with them."