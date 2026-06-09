The Trader Joe's Find That Makes Tuna Salad Irresistible

To make a really good tuna salad sandwich, you don't necessarily need to do all that much. Like anything, quality ingredients — like grabbing the best can of tuna for tuna salad — are important, but beyond that, it's largely a matter of fine details. Things like using the right amount of mayonnaise make all the difference, and sometimes a single-ingredient addition is all you need to elevate that old standby seafood salad. Such is the case with Trader Joe's Hot and Sweet Jalapeños.

As soon as you screw off the lid of the jar, it's clear that these are not the nacho toppers you're familiar with. Inspired by cowboy candy, or candied jalapeños, Trader Joe's made this product its own by bringing plenty of heat to the table with not just jalapeños, but also dried chilis. It also reined in the sweetness with a touch of aromatic garlic. According to folks across the internet, they're good on just about everything, but they really show their worth when added to tuna salad.

Trader Joe's Hot and Sweet Jalapeños can be chopped up and tossed directly into the tuna salad bowl or draped across the inside of a sandwich. You can even try making candied jalapeño mayo to ensure that the flavor makes it into every single bite. Then, if you want to keep playing in the realm of sweet and spicy, other additions and swaps can help you keep pushing the flavor boundaries.