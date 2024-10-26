Upgrade Your Tuna Salad With One Sweet Ingredient

Tuna salad is a dish that can be upgraded with a variety of ingredients from condiments and vegetables to spices, so there's no reason to stick with the typical options like mayonnaise and sweet pickle relish. Out of the many options to upgrade tuna salad, there's one that will provide a contrasting texture and flavor that you might not expect. Take a note from some varieties of chicken salad, and add dried cranberries to your next tuna salad.

Dried cranberries will offer a subtle sweetness to your tuna salad, which is a nice contrast with other common ingredients like zesty red onion, vegetal celery, and even the rich mayonnaise that usually goes into the bowl. The tuna is flaky, while many other mix-ins add crunch to tuna salad, so the cranberries will give a chewiness for varying bites. After all, there's a reason why many New Yorkers are obsessed with a tuna cranberry sandwich from a popular spot called Court Street Grocers. And it's also a great way to give substance to your tuna salad if it's a last-minute lunch and you're short on other mix-ins like celery.