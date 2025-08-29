How 10 Celebrity Chefs Upgrade Classic Tuna Salad

A homemade tuna salad is a fresh, nutritious, and delicious way to enjoy lunch or a light dinner, being easy to pack with color, crunch, and protein. While there are some classic methods and ingredients we often see repeated with this dish, there's really no right way to make it. Whether you're opting for a creamy dressing or a light vinaigrette, reaching for convenient canned tuna or a fresh tuna steak, you can make your salad as fuss-free or fancy as you desire. And, one of the best ways to find tuna salad inspo is by looking at the work of your favorite celebrity chef.

Plenty of well-known chefs have their own takes on tuna salad, while the techniques and flavor combos used in each of their recipes vary greatly. Some amp up the umami richness with anchovies and aromatics, while others throw spicy or zesty elements into the mix. Texture is important too, with crunchy toppings being the go-to for some chefs. Alternatively, there's the option to make things heartier with the addition of beans or roasted veg. So, let's explore some chef-approved versions of this much-loved dish, and perhaps discover a new way to jazz up your next salad creation.