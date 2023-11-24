Fougasse Vs Focaccia: What's The Difference In These European Breads?

If you've ever eaten at an Italian restaurant, odds are you've seen focaccia on the menu. It's a delicious herb bread packing more flavor than any baked good deserves to have. But what if we told you that focaccia had a French cousin? It's true. It's called fougasse (foo-gaas) and it'll steal you away from your focaccia love affair if you're not careful.

The two breads' shared histories date back to Roman times, to a distant ancestor known as the panis focacius, which translates roughly from Latin to "hearth bread." The ancestral lineage dates back even further, to the pre-Roman Etruscans of North Central Italy and maybe even earlier. However, it was the Romans who brought the concept of hearth bread to France. You can even find a British relative known as hearth cakes and a Spanish pan de hogaza, which were both introduced as the Roman Empire swelled in size. In Roman times, hearth bread was baked right on the ashes and coals of the fireplace and was more commonly eaten by the poor.

Most people aren't cooking their bread on coals these days. But the grandkids of panis focacius are still enjoyed hot and fresh all over the world. The difference between these breads comes down to their shape, their toppings, and how they're prepared.