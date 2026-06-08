How To Choose The Best Pork Tenderloin At The Grocery Store For The Juiciest Results

A pork tenderloin is a wonderful thing. The tender, mild meat takes on whatever flavors you choose for it, and can be sliced into beautiful butter-soft medallions. All it takes is one or two mistakes with pork tenderloin, though, and that juicy, flavorful roast comes out tough, dry, and bland. To help us lock in the best technique for pork tenderloin, we sat down with Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, and a contestant on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl."

"Anytime you buy fresh meat, you should check the sell-by date and make sure that the meat feels cold," she says. Beyond ensuring that the vendor has properly cared for the meat, it's largely down to your personal tastes. "Most grocery store pork tenderloins are going to cook the same," Vanover says. "The key to juicy pork tenderloin isn't as much about the meat that you buy. It really comes down to cook temperature."

The most expensive cut of pork at the grocery store, tenderloins are generally sold in vacuum-sealed two-packs, so you can grab any package off the shelf. That said, questions of both breed of pork and seasoning can influence the quality of your choice. "You'll really only start to notice better-quality pork when you order different breeds online like Duroc or Korobuta, which is also called Berkshire," Vanover explains. If you're looking for a luxury tenderloin, search for those. Otherwise, any will do, though seasoning is the next big question.