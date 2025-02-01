5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Pork Tenderloin But Aren't

Pork tenderloin is one of the most versatile cuts of pork. Sometimes confused with pork loin, the tenderloin is cut from the same loin muscle that's located between the shoulder and the butt, but it's specifically a muscle that runs along the pig's spine. The tenderloin muscle gets little exercise, and so, like beef tenderloin, it's exceptionally tender and lean. Pork tenderloin is quite small — only about one pound — and can feed two or three people at most, so it's ideal for a date night. It's also one of the most expensive cuts of pork, so if you're willing to splurge to impress guests, pork tenderloin can make an elegant meal for a dinner party, especially for pork aficionados.

The tenderloin isn't overtly porky-tasting, and its mild flavor is well-suited to different types of seasonings. There are lots of different recipes that slather a sauce over roast pork tenderloin — even the classic ingredient that Jacques Pepin uses — but it can be delicious on its own with creative seasoning usually reserved for other cuts of pork. But before you begin to experiment with unique flavorings for pork tenderloin, it's essential to first remove the pork's silver skin, which shrivels to an unpleasant chewiness when cooked. You might try Michael Symon's easy knife tip for cutting it away, and when you're done, it's time to season that pork tenderloin by using any of our following suggestions.

