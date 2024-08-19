How To Distinguish The Rare And Expensive Porcini Mushroom From Lookalikes

As your mother always told you, it's a bad idea to eat any of the berries and mushrooms you come across in the woods. As delicious as they seem on the outside, the inside can pack enough poison to put an end your forest treks forever. In fact, hundreds die each year from mushroom poisoning alone, as it's easy to confuse the yummy ones with the toxic ones. This is where expert foragers come into their own, separating the death cap mushrooms from the paddy straw, the golden chanterelle from a Jack O'Lantern, and boletus huronensis from boletus edulis — better known as porcini mushrooms. This makes it essential to learn the different types of mushrooms.

The good news is that confusing a porcini with boletus huronensis probably won't kill your guests, but it may turn their intestines into a sloppy keg party with hours of severe gastrointestinal distress and debilitating vertigo. While both mushrooms share similarities in shape and size, they offer several key differences that can reveal if you've got the lady or the tiger. First, the pore surface of the boletus huronensis will stain blue with bruising, while porcinis will not. The stem — which is generally safe to eat in edible mushrooms — also distinguishes the two, with white netting on porcinis and a solid, yellowish color on its toxic lookalike. Texture can also give them away, with the huronensis sporting a distinctly hard and rubbery surface. Bug activity offers another tell, as porcinis are wormed into, but huronensis typically remain unscathed.