Why Pork Tenderloin Is So Expensive At The Grocery Store

If you're looking for a regular pork tenderloin, you can usually find one in the range of $10 to $25. However, as one tenderloin generally doesn't feed more than three people, the cost of purchasing multiple can quickly add up. And, if you are looking for a specialty pork tenderloin, the cost can get much steeper.

Iberian pork tenderloins (unsurprisingly) come from Iberian pigs, which are considered the cream of the pork crop. If you've heard of jamón ibérico, this is another cut of meat from these pigs that undergoes an extensive process. But before they reach this step, these animals live only in the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal. They're mostly fed a diet of acorns and are given ample room to roam outside. The extra costs required to raise them this way mean that you may see one of these tenderloins going for up to $35.

When shopping for pork tenderloin, you'll want to look for a nice red or pink hue since lightly colored raw meat can be a sign that it's not high-quality. But you'll also want to see white marbling running throughout, although there will be less than with other cuts of pork. And if you do find a nice piece, don't be afraid to dish out a little dough for a tasty dinner.

