Brighten Up Your Next Pork Tenderloin With A Citrusy Fennel Side Salad

The mild, almost sweet flavor of pork tenderloin lends itself to many unique and tasty pairings, making it a versatile main dish to incorporate into your weekly dinners. When roasted, this cut of meat has a rich, umami-packed flavor. An easy way to cut through that richness is to serve a bright salad alongside it. Tasting Table's roast pork tenderloin with fennel-citrus salad lightens the savoriness of the pork and brings out the sweeter tasting notes.

A fennel-citrus salad pairs well with roasted pork because it offers new textures and freshness to the meat. The crunch of the thinly sliced fresh fennel and the juicy softness of the fruit bring an exciting mouthfeel. The roasted pork is chewier than these ingredients, so every bite can be different as you work your way through the meal. In this recipe, the pork receives a grapefruit marinade. Citrus and pork both have a subtle sweetness, which juxtaposes the umami flavor of the meat. Meanwhile, the fennel has a light licorice taste to it. This aromatic flavor brings in earthiness to balance the tang of the acidic fruit and brings attention to the charred, caramelized parts of the meat.