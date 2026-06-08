The Affordable Alternative To Top Sirloin Steak That's Worth Trying

When beef is for dinner, seeking out the right cut of steak that satisfies without breaking the bank can seem like an epic quest. With so many different steak types to choose from, and the rising cost of beef making some former favorites now less accessible, it's time to get a little creative. Rather than go for a typical top sirloin, try an affordable alternative in the form of a petite sirloin steak.

True to its name, a petite sirloin steak is a smaller and less expensive version of a top sirloin, as it comes from the bottom portion of where a sirloin is cut. Albeit leaner and slightly tougher than its top sirloin counterpart, this steak is worth a try for its versatility, price point, and flavor. In fact, the petite sirloin boasts a more beef-forward flavor than others and is one of the best steak cuts you can buy at Aldi, retailing for approximately a dollar less per pound when compared to Aldi's top sirloin steak.

There are plenty of delicious ways to prepare a petite sirloin steak. With just garlic and rosemary, you can even make a cheap steak taste like an expensive meal. The main points to consider are tenderizing the beef and helping to supplement the lack of fat. From there, it's simply a matter of exercising your own culinary creativity to tantalize your taste buds.