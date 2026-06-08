The Affordable Alternative To Top Sirloin Steak That's Worth Trying
When beef is for dinner, seeking out the right cut of steak that satisfies without breaking the bank can seem like an epic quest. With so many different steak types to choose from, and the rising cost of beef making some former favorites now less accessible, it's time to get a little creative. Rather than go for a typical top sirloin, try an affordable alternative in the form of a petite sirloin steak.
True to its name, a petite sirloin steak is a smaller and less expensive version of a top sirloin, as it comes from the bottom portion of where a sirloin is cut. Albeit leaner and slightly tougher than its top sirloin counterpart, this steak is worth a try for its versatility, price point, and flavor. In fact, the petite sirloin boasts a more beef-forward flavor than others and is one of the best steak cuts you can buy at Aldi, retailing for approximately a dollar less per pound when compared to Aldi's top sirloin steak.
There are plenty of delicious ways to prepare a petite sirloin steak. With just garlic and rosemary, you can even make a cheap steak taste like an expensive meal. The main points to consider are tenderizing the beef and helping to supplement the lack of fat. From there, it's simply a matter of exercising your own culinary creativity to tantalize your taste buds.
Cooking a petite sirloin steak
This type of steak is often best suited to cutting into smaller pieces, slicing thinly, or pounding and breading for a variety of different dishes. Consider using it in a stir-fry, fajitas, or even your favorite steak-based sandwiches. If you've got this affordable alternative to a top sirloin steak in your shopping cart, and the price is right, think about grabbing another to freeze for later use. With proper sealing and storage, uncooked steaks can last between four and 12 months in the freezer, making petite sirloin a worthwhile investment.
One simple way to cook a petite sirloin steak is to turn it into steak tips or steak bites. Start by cutting it into slightly larger than bite-sized pieces as it will shrink slightly during the cooking process. Season the steak and cook it in one layer in a pan with olive oil over high heat. Your steak will brown in a matter of minutes. Take a cue from a chimichurri steak bites recipe or add any other complementary sauces you enjoy.
When cooking a petite sirloin steak, it's best not to overthink or overcook it. Slice it against the grain and toss it in a hot pan with your favorite vegetables for a quick and nutritious meal. Supplement the lack of fat using a high-quality olive oil or add a pat of homemade compound butter to the pan. The possibilities for this affordable steak are nearly limitless and always tasty.