Make A Coleslaw Dressing Inspired By Duke's Mayonnaise With These 4 Seasonings
There are many different mayonnaise brands out there, and Duke's happens to be one of the most well-known. Duke's isn't just a regular ol' mayonnaise; it's also packed with flavor, as it's made with egg yolks rather than whole eggs and apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. It also nixes the sugar entirely — giving it a tangier profile and making it creamier than other brands on store shelves.
The brand has ridden on the success of its initial product, launching spin-offs and other dressings, including its Southern-style coleslaw dressing. Folks love it, but the truth is that if you're looking to save a couple of bucks, you can easily make your own rendition at home by mixing Duke's mayonnaise with mustard, celery seed, onion, and garlic.
These spices are the perfect blend of aromatic and punchy, offering dimension to your homemade coleslaw. But it still allows the natural flavor of the cabbage, carrots, and any other ingredients you add to shine.
Slaw recipes to try this upgraded dressing in
If you've never made your own homemade coleslaw dressing before, know that the process is easier than it seems. Simply combine your mayonnaise, seasonings, and any other additions you want (like extra vinegar, salt, and pepper) in a bowl, let it sit in the fridge for about an hour, give it a mix, then add it to your slaw. The veggies will soften the longer they sit in the coleslaw, so be sure to only let the dressing sit on the veggies for a few hours max before serving.
If you need some slaw recipes worth trying this in, Alexander Roberts' cranberry-pecan Thanksgiving slaw is a great place to start, as the warming, tickling flavor of the mustard jives well with the cruciferous flavor of the cabbage. You don't even have to stick to cabbage; Catherine Brookes' carrot slaw has mustard in it already, and its sweetness would complement the alliums in the Duke's-inspired dressing and the sharpness of the celery seeds. Same goes for Susan Olayinka's kale slaw recipe.