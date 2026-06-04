Make A Coleslaw Dressing Inspired By Duke's Mayonnaise With These 4 Seasonings

There are many different mayonnaise brands out there, and Duke's happens to be one of the most well-known. Duke's isn't just a regular ol' mayonnaise; it's also packed with flavor, as it's made with egg yolks rather than whole eggs and apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. It also nixes the sugar entirely — giving it a tangier profile and making it creamier than other brands on store shelves.

The brand has ridden on the success of its initial product, launching spin-offs and other dressings, including its Southern-style coleslaw dressing. Folks love it, but the truth is that if you're looking to save a couple of bucks, you can easily make your own rendition at home by mixing Duke's mayonnaise with mustard, celery seed, onion, and garlic.

These spices are the perfect blend of aromatic and punchy, offering dimension to your homemade coleslaw. But it still allows the natural flavor of the cabbage, carrots, and any other ingredients you add to shine.