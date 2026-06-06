The Trick To Making Less Stinky Cabbage

Beans may have a reputation for being the musical fruit, but cabbage and its fellow brassica family members have an equally unfortunate reputation for being smelly veggies. Cabbage comes in many types, which all emit a stinky odor when you cook them due to the presence of sulfur compounds. The longer cabbage cooks, the more sulfuric compounds are released and thus the more intense the stink. Overcooking cabbage is a sure way to stink up your kitchen, but compounds are released during the cooking process even if cooked correctly. Luckily, there are plenty of tricks to mitigate or eliminate the smell of cabbage both during and after the cooking process.

The simplest way to eliminate smells while cooking cabbage is to add either lemon juice or vinegar directly to the cooking liquid. Both of these staples are well-known odor eliminators — lemon can also be used to neutralize odors in your fridge. The acid chemically alters the sulfur compounds, reducing their volume. Bay leaves are another good bet along with lemon juice or a cup of vinegar in the cooking water for an even more foolproof odor barrier. And a spoonful of milk in steaming liquid also helps. If you'd rather not add ingredients directly to the pot, you can place certain starchy staples next to or on top of the covered pot of boiling or steaming cabbage. Douse a piece of bread in vinegar or lemon juice to absorb the odiferous steam emanating from the pot. Placing a halved potato next to the pot will also effectively absorb odors.