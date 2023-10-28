Steam Cabbage Instead Of Boiling To Prevent It From Stinking Up Your Kitchen

The common cabbage, humble and unassuming, carries with it a rather unfortunate characteristic: It has the potential to fill your kitchen with a pungent, unpleasant odor during the cooking process. This often discourages many cooks from incorporating this nutritious vegetable into their meals despite its wealth of nutritional benefits, including vitamins C and K, as well as fiber and antioxidants. However, there is a practical approach to bypass this issue, enabling us to enjoy cooking with cabbage without the accompanying olfactory discomfort — steaming instead of boiling.

When cabbage is boiled, the high temperature causes it to release sulfur compounds into the air, resulting in a strong off-putting smell. Steaming, on the other hand, cooks the cabbage more gently and uses less water, preventing the sulfur compounds from becoming as volatile and permeating the air as intensely. Additionally, steaming cabbage helps retain more of its nutrients, as fewer vitamins and minerals are lost compared with boiling. This method also keeps the cabbage crispier and maintains its vibrant color, enhancing its overall appeal in your meals.