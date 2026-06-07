The Timing Rule For Grilling Thin Burgers Everyone Seems To Get Wrong

Grilling often doesn't get the same respect as other culinary styles, seen more as the domain of smoky weekend cookouts and simple staples like burgers and hot dogs. But it requires just as much skill and creativity as any other form of cooking. Making a truly excellent burger requires mastery of heat and time, the core of any cook's skill. When it comes to mistakes with grilling thinner burgers, however, it's the timing that gets the better of many backyard barbecuers.

We are all creatures of habit, and it's easy to want to treat each burger the same when you put it on the grill, but size really does matter here. Perhaps you are used to using the 5-6-7 rule for perfect burgers with just the right internal temperature. With thin burger patties, though, you are going to need to trim down those times to ensure that they aren't overcooked. A slimmer patty calls instead for around 3-4 minutes on each side. The mechanics here don't require much explaining — it takes less time for heat to reach the center of a thinner patty — but this reduced cook time does lead to another technique that is perhaps a bit counterintuitive.

Seeing as your thin burgers won't have as much time on the grill, getting a good crust on them means you actually want to turn up the heat. A short cook over higher heat will allow them to brown up beautifully while staying nice and juicy in the middle.