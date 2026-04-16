The Grilling Mistake You're Making With Thin Burger Patties (And The Instant Fix)

Smash burgers are thin patties that are smashed down while cooking in order to maximize the surface area that comes in contact with the grill so they can develop a deeply browned and crispy crust. Because the thin burgers cook faster, they stay moist, tender, and juicy, while maintaining a rich, caramelized flavor. Yet a common problem with making smash burgers on the grill is letting them cook too long. This can happen due to one simple mistake people often make when grilling thin patties: closing the lid.

Closing the lid of your grill is necessary if you're cooking large, thick pieces of meat that could benefit from convection cooking. However, if you're cooking food or meat that is less than ¾-inch thick, you should keep the lid open. An open lid allows you to better achieve the Maillard reaction, which is necessary to sear the meat quickly and create a crisp, caramelized crust on the outside of your burger. Since fresh air will circulate through the grill while cooking, it's also less likely that you'll end up overcooking the patties.

So the next time you cook up a batch of smash burgers for friends and family at a backyard barbecue, remember to leave the lid up while cooking. If you're grilling veggies, steaks, and chicken, cook those first with the lid down. When you're ready to grill your burgers, remove the other items from the grill, wrap them in foil, and put them on the warming rack. Then pop your burger patties on the hot grill.