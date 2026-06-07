In-N-Out's Pink Lemonade Tastes Better When You Add The Chain's Vanilla Shake

Iconic fast food chain, In-N-Out, boasts a fairly simplified menu of burgers, fries, and shakes. Many customers have taken to seeking out its "Not So Secret Menu," which includes upgrades like "Animal Style" for its fries and burgers, protein-style lettuce wraps, and much more. Beyond the basics of these official customizations, there are plenty of fan-favorite orders that have taken the internet by storm. Tasting Table's assessment of popular secret In-N-Out menu items revealed that pairing up its pink lemonade and a vanilla shake transforms the two into one unforgettable float.

Per Tasting Table's estimations, both the soft drink and dessert are delightful on their own, but become a dynamic duo of sweet and tart flavors and pleasing textures when combined. Rules for custom orders may vary depending on your In-N-Out location, so it's best to tread lightly whether dining in or going the drive-thru route. You can achieve the desirable dessert by ordering your preferred size of either one and adjusting the ratios on your own.

There are differing theories as to how much vanilla shake or pink lemonade to include, which will depend on your tastes. One Reddit user points out, "Want our secret lemonade flavored shake? Do vanilla with a splash of pink lemonade (Just a splash and you need to mix it with a straw or spoon) and it'll taste like a lemonade shake." They also remind fellow users that there is no real difference in flavor between lemonade and pink lemonade.